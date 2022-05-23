Submit Release
DOH News Release: DOH approves reopening of Golden Duck Restaurant in Honolulu

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH)’s Food Safety Branch issued Golden Duck Restaurant a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all the critical food safety violations were corrected.

Golden Duck Restaurant located at 1221 S. King St. in Honolulu, received a red placard on May 18 and was immediately closed. A follow up inspection conducted on May 19, found that critical violations were corrected.

The restaurant was advised to continue proper washing, sanitizing, thawing and storage. The restaurant must clean and declutter the back storage area and a follow up inspection will address any outstanding violations.

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

Media Contact:

Jackson Wong
Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4407

