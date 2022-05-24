Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige signs bill extending freedom of press protections to Hawaiʻi’s student journalists

For PHOTOS click here

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige signed HB1848 (Act 24) into law today, establishing freedom of speech and press protections to student journalists in Hawaiʻi’s public schools and at the University of Hawaiʻi. Act 24 also supports student advisors from retaliation for refusing to censor student journalists.

“One of my administration’s goals has been to provide students with the tools they need to be successful in their chosen careers,” said Gov. Ige. “Providing student journalists with the same protections they’d have working in the industry gives them real-world learning opportunities and creates a more enhanced laboratory for learning.”

“I was honored that Ms. Cindy Reves, the journalism teacher at McKinley High School, asked for my help with her student journalism bill. She has been working on this issue for a number of years and wasn’t able to get it passed. Her heartfelt commitment helped me understand how important this bill would be for student journalists at McKinley and across the state. I am pleased that the rights of student journalists are codified in Hawaiʻi’s law,” said Speaker Scott K. Saiki, introducer of HB 1848, Relating to Student Journalism.

“Our newest journalists should be encouraged to investigate, report, and opine on the issues of today without concern that the school administration will censor the content of their work,” said Sen. Karl Rhoads, chair, Senate Judiciary Committee.

The new law goes into effect immediately.

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

[email protected]

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]