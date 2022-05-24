PHILIPPINES, May 24 - Press Release

May 23, 2022 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE RATIFICATION OF BICAM REPORT ON ANTI-ONLINE SEXUAL ABUSE OR EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN (OSAEC) BILL AND ANTI-CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE OR EXPLOITATION MATERIALS (CSAEM) ACT

May 23, 2022 Mr. President, distinguished colleagues. I have the distinct honor and privilege to submit to this August Chamber the Bicameral Conference Committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2209 and House Bill No. 10703, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act. Mr. President, I would like to move that the entire joint explanatory statement of the Bicameral Conference Committee be spread into the records. To give everyone a snapshot of the agreements between the two chambers, the following are the salient points of this legislative measure: 1. Creates the specific offense of Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and imposes penalties for the same; 2. Increases the duties of the private sector, with emphasis on electronic service providers, internet intermediaries, financial intermediaries, specifically with respect to the blocking and preserving of OSAEC materials found on their platforms, and cooperation with law enforcement agents; 3. Creates the National Coordinating Center against OSAEC and CSAEM under the Inter Agency Council against Trafficking (IACAT) 4. Establishes protections and guarantees for child victims of OSAEC, particularly with respect their psycho-social needs; 5. Grants additional investigation and surveillance tools to law enforcement agents, taking into account the complexities of the internet and the dark web. I note that we yielded to the DOF and removed the automatic appropriation provision, thus the amounts necessary to fulfill the provisions of this act shall be subjected to the annual budgetary process. I am extremely grateful to the 18th Congress under the leadership of Senate President Tito Sotto and Majority Leader Migz Zubiri for the passage of this important measure. Special mention din kina Sen Pia Cayetano, Sen Win Gatchalian, Sen Manny Pacquiao, Sen Kiko Pangilinan for their important interventions. Truly, the 18th Congress will be remembered for many things, and one of these will be the good it has done for Filipino children. Kinararangal kong maging bahagi ng Kongresong ito.