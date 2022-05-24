Submit Release
PRIB: Senate adopts reso expressing condolences on passing of Susan Roces

May 23, 2022

Senate adopts reso expressing condolences on passing of Susan Roces

The Senate adopted today a resolution expressing its profound sympathy and sincerest condolences on the death of Jesusa Purificacion Levy Sonora-Poe, popularly known as Susan Roces, who passed away on May 20, 2022 at the age of 80.

Senate Resolution 1002, introduced by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, was adopted in consideration of Senate Resolution Nos. 1004 and 1005, introduced by Senators Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. and Manuel "Lito" Lapid respectively.

The resolution said Roces, who starred in more than 130 movies in a career that spanned for 70 years, was a true Filipina and a national treasure.

Despite being regarded as the "Queen of Philippine Movies" and acknowledged as one of the power couples in the entertainment industry with the husband, Fernando Poe Jr., Sotto said Roces was a sincere person with a warm and kind heart.

"(She was) known for her refreshing beauty and sweet personality. She was a loving wife and mother. She wholeheartedly supported the political endeavor of her husband, who unfortunately died on Dec. 14, 2004 and her daughter, who has now become a respectable legislator and one of the leading lawmakers of the country," according to Sotto.

The resolution also praised Roces and her husband for their sincere concern over the plight of the workforce in the movie industry. He said the couple broke long-time tradition of unequal treatment of stars and ordinary workers by implementing an equal opportunity system among the cast and crew, thereby earning the respect and admiration of the people they worked with.

"The passing away of a legendary movie star whose invaluable contribution to the Philippine cinema is beyond compare and whose sincerity, warmth, guidance, and kindness had truly touched the hearts of her fellow workers in the film industry, particularly the young actors and actresses who have just began their movie careers, will be mourned by the Filipino people and the nation," Sotto said.

Roces was a recipient of various awards, such as the Star Awards for Movies "Outstanding Star of the Century Special Awards (Natatanging Butuin ng Siglo)" (2019), the FAMAS Lifetime Achievement Award (2017), the FAMAS Special Award "Iconic Movie Queen of Philippine Cinema" (2015), the Cinema One Originals Digital Film Festival "Cinema One Legend Award" (2009), the FAMAS Huwarang Bituin Award (2004), the Film Academy of the Philippines "Lifetime Achievement Award" (2003), the FAMAS Best Actress for the movie "Gumising Ka, Maruja (1979), and the FAMAS Best Actress Award for the movie "Maligno" (1978).

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) also honored Roces through the Living Legends Commemorative Stamps on February 25, 2022, along with other achievers in showbiz, sports, the arts and other fields who represented the best in their generations and who extolled their lifetime values of hard work, perseverance and passion.

