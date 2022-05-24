Gold Coast locals continue to dominate apartment sales at Paradiso Place
Locals are dominating the apartment sales at new premium residential precinct Paradiso Place, set to transform an entire city block in Surfers Paradise.
GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locals are dominating the apartment sales at Paradiso Place, the new premium residential precinct planned for an entire city block in northern Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast, with Tower 1 of the three-tower mixed-use development instantly appealing to a couple who purchased two apartments.
— Paradiso Place apartment purchasers Martyn Shedd and Amy Degenhart
Locals Martyn Shedd and Amy Degenhart purchased two apartments; one to occupy and a second apartment as an investment to accommodate visiting family and friends.
It’s a huge vote of confidence in Paradiso Place from the couple, who are directors of an award-winning architectural firm specialising in the urban design space.
After many months of due diligence, it was Paradiso Place that ticked off their long list of criteria for the ultimate oceanside apartments.
The $800million Paradiso Place is a landmark development of distinction being developed by SPG Land on an 11,483 sqm whole city block site between Surfers Paradise Boulevard and Ferny Avenue at the northern end of Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast, consisting of three residential towers sharing a ground-level retail and dining plaza and a level one podium with extensive five-star, resort-style amenities.
“As an urban designer and architect, we have a full understanding of placemaking, so we are highly sensitive to the visual environment and what sets Paradiso Place apart for us is the way SPG Land is creating a village, not just apartment buildings,” Martyn and Amy said.
“We respond to the way spaces work and how people relate to them. This notion of living close to amenity you can walk to is important to us and the facilities provided at Paradiso Place are one of the main reasons why we chose to live there.
“The whole development has been really well designed to support lifestyles of the future. To have access to five-star resort amenities, a retail and dining precinct on the ground level, plus a whole floor within our own building dedicated to co-working spaces have been some of the driving factors behind our decision to purchase two apartments.
“The 2.95m ceiling height was another drawcard. We know how important the vertical space is and the floor-to-ceiling windows really capitalise on that. Not only does it feel more spacious, but there are practical aspects too, like extra cupboard space.
“Paradiso Place will also have a porte cochère and a separate surf entry, which were items on our wish list that we didn’t expect to find.
“We have no doubt that our apartment at Paradiso Place will be the right fit for us.”
Tower 1 of Paradiso Place offers 258 well-appointed one, two and three-bedroom apartments across 38 levels, with ocean views. One-bedroom apartments start at $525,000, two-bedroom apartments begin at $777,000, two-bedroom plus multi-purpose room apartments are priced from $1,248,000, and three-bedroom apartments from $1,549,000. Details on the two penthouses are yet to be released.
Luxury apartment marketing agency TOTAL Property Group is managing the apartment sales of Paradiso Place and has reported strong interest from a wide range of local buyers, along with interstate and overseas purchasers either relocating to, or investing in the Gold Coast.
“We are predicting continued growth for the Gold Coast this year with higher buyer and rental demand driving the market,” TOTAL Property Group Managing Director and Paradiso Place Marketing Manager Adrian Parsons said.
“The Gold Coast lifestyle is attracting a large migrating population as well as investors with their eye on hot property destinations now that international travel has returned.
“The apartments at Paradiso offer incredible value and are an affordable option for a premium apartment close to the beach with ocean views.
“SPG Land is setting new standards for lifestyle residential developments and has given a great deal of consideration to creating highly desirable living spaces with apartments in Tower 1 having ocean views and market-leading 2.95m ceiling heights in the living areas and 2.65m in the kitchen and bathrooms.
“The extensive amenity provided at Paradiso Place and in each of the three towers is indicative of SPG Land’s commitment to world-class innovation and revolutionary design of smart, efficient residential homes that offer high quality lifestyles.
“Paradiso Place presents an exceptional residential opportunity for apartment buyers looking to own a luxury apartment close to the beach, all with ocean views and the highest levels of amenity and walkability.”
More information on apartments at Tower 1 can be discovered at the expansive $4m Paradiso Place Sales Gallery that includes two full-scale apartments, a spacious grand foyer showcasing design features of Tower 1’s lobby and an impressive 2.5-metre scale model of the three-tower development.
A 60sqm immersion room and virtual tours of the Paradiso Place development enable purchasers to experience the views, location and SPG Land’s vision for Paradiso Place, while free onsite parking offers purchasers the opportunity to spend time exploring the full-sized apartments, quality of luxuriously-styled finishes and extensive amenities throughout Paradiso Place.
For sales information and to arrange for a personal tour of the Paradiso Place Sales Gallery, visit www.paradisoplace.com.au or phone TOTAL Property Group on 1300 103 111.
