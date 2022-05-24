Butanediol Market Size is Projected to Attain USD 21.93 Billion By 2030: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The growth in end-user industries in emerging nations such as Taiwan, China, and India are driving the market for Butanediol

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Butanediol Market is forecast to reach USD 21.93 Billion by 2030. Butanediol is a chemical and is used to make the paint thinner, floor stripper, and other solvent products.

Butanediol is a raw material for polyurethane and polyester resins that show excellent characteristics. These products find several applications in everyday consumer products such as consumer durables such as electrical appliances and cars, clothing and shoe soles, industrial materials such as machine parts, as well as medical products. Butanediol is an important commercial chemical used to manufacture over 2.5 million tons of valuable polymers every year. Currently, the production of butanediol is entirely through petrochemistry.

Grab Your Free Sample Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2684

Butanediol is illegal to sell for usage in medicine. It is also used as a substitute for other illegal substances such as gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) and gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB). Butanediol is used to stimulate muscle growth and growth hormone production; and for weight loss, bodybuilding, and insomnia.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market for Butanediol. The demand for the market is growing due to the high demand from the electronics and consumer appliances industries. The region is witnessing numerous investments by automotive giants such as Hyundai Motors, BMW, and Honda. This is expected to drive the demand for the Butanediol market.

Market Scenario:

The materials and chemicals sector has significantly grown over the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The materials and chemicals sector comprises daily wear products such as detergents, perfumes, soaps, and other raw materials and chemicals used in the manufacturing of other products. There has been a significant increase in the demand for raw materials and chemicals across various industrial sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automotive, agriculture, manufacturing, paint, and food and beverages among others. Factors such as increasing awareness about green energy and excess carbon emission, changing consumer preference, growing adoption of biodegradable, sustainable, and eco-friendly products, and rapidly expanding industries and building and construction sector are expected to boost global market revenue growth going ahead.

Key participants include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ashland Inc., SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Genomatica Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Dairen Chemical Corporation, and Bioamber Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Butanediol is converted to gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) in the body. GHB slows down brain function and can cause loss of consciousness, along with the dangerous slowing of breathing and other vital functions. It also stimulates the growth hormone secretion.

Poly Butylenes Terephthalate (PBT) is a synthetic thermoplastic polymer. Butanediol is the key raw material for the production of PBT. One of the major driving factors of the market is the rising demand for lightweight vehicles due to their high performance, competitive pricing, strength, style, reliability, and safety.

Butanediol is also used as a plasticizer in cellulosic and polyesters as a carrier solvent in the printing ink, an adhesive (in leather, plastics, polyester laminates, and polyurethane footwear), a cleaning agent, in veterinary and agricultural chemicals and coatings.

Butanediol is also applicable as a humectant in pharmaceuticals and as a solvent in cosmetic formulations. It is imported as a solid wax in 200L steel drums and also is formulated materials.

Reppe process is a family of high-pressure, catalytic acetylene-reaction processes yielding (depending upon what the acetylene reacts with), butadiene, allyl alcohol, acrylonitrile, vinyl ethers and derivatives, acrylic acid esters, cyclooctatraene, and resins.

The market in North America is expected to grow, owing to the high demand for the market product from the paints & coatings, cosmetic & personal care, and plastic industries. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations in the region are augmenting the demand for bio-based chemicals. This is likely to fuel demand for butanediol as it is an organic compound.

Buy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2684

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Butanediol market on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Davy-McKee Process

Butadiene Process

Reppe Process

Propylene Oxide Process

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Poly Butylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polyurethane (PU)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Textile

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Agricultural Chemicals

Ask for Customized Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2684

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2022-2030

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Butanediol Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Butanediol Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for spandex fabrics for stretchable apparel in various sectors

4.2.2.2. Increasing use of THF as a small-scale solvent for dissolving photosensitive resins

4.2.2.3. Rise in number of construction and architectural development requiring electrical housings

4.2.2.4. Growing demand for PBT in the automotive industry for producing car bumpers and metal parts for car engines

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concerns regarding lethal side effects and adverse illnesses upon ingesting butanediol

4.2.3.2. Challenges during the manufacture of butanediol due to environmental and air pollution

4.3. Technological Insights

Continued...

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/butanediol-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Extrusion Coatings Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/extrusion-coatings-market

Slag Cotton Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/slag-cotton-market

Anti-Slip Additives Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/08/22/1905653/0/en/Anti-Slip-Additives-Market-To-Reach-USD-501-2-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Plastic Fasteners Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/04/1911053/0/en/Plastic-Fasteners-Market-To-Reach-USD-7-52-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Cold Flow Improvers Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/24/1920198/0/en/Cold-Flow-Improvers-Market-To-Reach-USD-988-8-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.