Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,113 in the last 365 days.

From Madam Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore

AZERBAIJAN, May 23 - 23 may 2022, 11:13

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the joyous occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend, on behalf of the people of Singapore, my warmest congratulations and best wishes for the continued peace, progress and happiness of your country and people.

Singapore will continue to work closely with the international community to strengthen our collective response to global challenges.

Madam Halimah Yacob

President of the Republic of Singapore

You just read:

From Madam Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.