From Madam Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the joyous occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend, on behalf of the people of Singapore, my warmest congratulations and best wishes for the continued peace, progress and happiness of your country and people.

Singapore will continue to work closely with the international community to strengthen our collective response to global challenges.

Madam Halimah Yacob

President of the Republic of Singapore