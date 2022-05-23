Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,113 in the last 365 days.

From Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

AZERBAIJAN, May 23 - 23 may 2022, 11:28

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of you country’s National Day celebrations, I am pleased to express the warmest congratulations to Your Excellency, wishing to the friendly people of Azerbaijan more progress and prosperity.

I also reiterate to Your Excellency our keenness to continue efforts to strengthen and develop the existing cooperative relations between our countries to serve the interests of our friendly peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani

President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

You just read:

From Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.