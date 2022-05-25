What are the differences between ansi lumens and iso lumens
This article will introduce the difference between ansi lumen and iso lumen, and introduce you to the two related projectors.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology continues to progress and develop, intelligent projectors with their high performance, high picture quality, and high brightness are popular in households, the market has also appeared in a variety of styles of the smart projector, we buy home intelligent projectors are concerned about the projection of the brightness, picture, configuration, and functionality. Among them, there are various standards of brightness, and the brightness in the projection industry is mainly two kinds, ANSI lumens, and ISO lumens. Here's a look at the two internationally accepted projector brightness standards.
The ISO lumen calculation has a high standard, first of all, the projector itself has high standards, including the power of the lamp, noise, the impact on the brightness, etc. Secondly, in the process of measurement, not only the measurement of the screen size but also considers the distance and loss of projection.
ANSI is the American National Standards Institute, which means American National Association for Standardization, and ANSI lumens are slightly lower than ISO lumens, usually, only the size of the measured image is specified, and the projector's projection distance and possible losses during projection are selectively ignored.
Different bodies
ANSI lumens is the method of measuring the luminous flux of a projector developed by the American National Standards Institute; iso lumens are the various standards for projectors set by the International Organization for Standardization.
Different measurement methods
ANSI lumens uses a "nine-point" measurement method, which does not specify a measurement standard and takes nine points on the projection screen for calculation. iso lumens specifies the production standard of the projector and also strictly specifies the measurement test standard, including the power of the lamp and the effect of noise on brightness.
Uniformity of brightness standards
Since projectors were more widely used in Europe and the United States in the early days, most European and American projector products use ANSI lumens, which also gradually became everyone's habit; later, projectors were produced in the Japanese region, and Japanese projection products became more and more abundant before iso lumens became available.
There are many projectors on the market today that have brightness in ANSI units. For example, the Dangbei Mars Pro, which has a brightness of 3200 ANSI lumens, and Anker's latest projector, the NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Projector, which has a brightness of 2400 iso lumens. Converting the brightness units of the Dangbei Mars Pro projector to 3200 ANSI lumens is 2560 iso lumens. Obviously, the Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector is brighter than the Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Projector. Therefore, the Dnagbei Mars Pro is more affordable and more advantageous than many other projectors in the same price range in terms of brightness alone.
When it comes to the Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector, has many other advantages. The projector has a laser light source, which is known to be brighter than LED light sources.
From its appearance， Dangbei Mars Pro adopts fascinating black as the main color with aircraft frame and 2.5D glass top cover. It not only has a high-value appearance design but also has built-in speakers, which can bring you the best visual and auditory experience. And it is certified by TÜV Rheinland as low blue light, which effectively reduces the harmful effects of short-wave blue light. Even if you watch it for a long time, you will not feel eye fatigue.
With 3200 ANSI lumen, the resolution here is stunning and gives more detail than full HD. Whether in the dark or a well-lit environment, Dangbei Mars Pro will provide peak picture quality.
The smart projector adopts DLP display technology and uses an ALPD laser as the light source with a long lamp life of over 20,000 hours. So it has outstanding stability and durability,
In conclusion, Dangbei Mars Pro has many diverse and innovative features and has a vast memory space. The price of this futuristic projector is $1,599, which is a decent price as compared to its’ competitors.
