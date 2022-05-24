Global Translucent Concrete Market is Predicted to Witness Huge Growth of USD 1.50 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Translucent Concrete market by Raw Material (Optical Elements, Concrete), Application (Flooring, FaÃ§ade & wall Cladding, Others), region, global industry analysis, market size, share, growth, trends, and forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global translucent concrete market is expected to grow from USD 1.32 billion in 2019 to USD 1.50 billion by 2027, at a CARG of 16.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Middle East and Africa region are the fastest growing, as governments are trying to diversify the economies because of economic growth, modern technology, advanced building, decline in oil prices, urbanization and space utilization which increases growth of translucent concrete in this region. Also, this region has the largest share in the translucent concrete market. some of the major countries of this region with some developments in infrastructure and construction are Iran, Saudi, Qatar, UAE and Arabia.

The key players of this market are Glass Block Technology, Italcementi Spa, Litracon Ltd., Dupont Lighstone, Florack Bauunternehmung GmBh, Lucem GmbH, Cre Panel GmbH, Pan-United Corp. Ltd., Illuminart and Beton Broz.



Pan-United Concrete got into an agreement with GCP Applied Technologies Inc. which is a leading construction products technology provider.

The raw material segment includes optical elements and concrete. The concrete has the largest market share and is expected to grow more during the forecast years. It offers strength to the fincal product. The application segment includes flooring, façade & wall cladding and others. The façade & wall cladding has the largest application of translucent concrete. Façade & wall cladding when used with translucent concrete gives a natural light transmission, saves electrical energy and is weather-insensitive.

Translucent concrete is a perfect material for sensing and infrastructure with combining benefits of concrete and optical fiber. It doesn’t miss strength parameter hen compared with traditional concrete and it has many characteristics of esthetics. These factors derive its demand in the market but, its requirement for specific technical skills and high cost are the restraining forces of the market of translucent concrete.

About the report:

The global translucent concrete market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million/Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

