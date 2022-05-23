Submit Release
WB Union Deposit Road to be Closed in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County Due to Pipe Failure

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised westbound Union Deposit Road (Route 3020) will be closed this evening due to a sinkhole caused by a pipe failure. The pipe is located just east of Hill Street. Union Deposit Road will be closed to westbound traffic from Hill Street to Eastern Drive. 

The closure is expected to be in place at approximately 7:00 PM tonight. A detour will be in place. Motorists traveling westbound on Union Deposit Road should take northbound Interstate 83 to westbound Route 22 to southbound Progress Avenue to Union Deposit Road.


Union Deposit Road will remain open to eastbound traffic. Access will be maintained to the shopping center located near the sinkhole location. 


PennDOT is assessing the situation and will develop a repair plan. 


Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the area. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


