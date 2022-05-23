Submit Release
The Nextdoor 100 List of Honorees Announced, Including 10 Amazing Neighbors from the Greater Atlanta Area

Local neighbors celebrated and honored at Atlantic Station

The Nextdoor 100 awards is a true representation that everyday we have an opportunity to cultivate a kinder world,”
— Nextdoor Head of Communications David Roady
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nextdoor 100, a celebration of the neighbors across America, honored Greater Atlanta neighbors at the Nextdoor 100 Block Party on May 22. To celebrate some truly amazing neighbors, community members across the country were encouraged to nominate the meaningful people and local businesses in their lives as part of a special awards program led by Nextdoor.

Approximately 46,000 neighbor nominations were submitted across the country. Today, The Nextdoor 100 honorees were announced with 10 from the Greater Atlanta area, including:

- Adair Park Today in Atlanta
- Amber Hart-Curington in Porterdale
- Barbara Smith in Atlanta
- Connie Beher in Lilburn
- Derek Dollar in Alpharetta
- Jessica and Jae Scarborough in Smyrna
- Lorri Brown in Lawrenceville
- Marian Andeweg in Alpharetta
- Rachel Ewald in Roswell
- Tim and Jennifer Willis in Marietta

"The Nextdoor 100 awards is a true representation that everyday we have an opportunity to cultivate a kinder world,” said Nextdoor Head of Communications David Roady. "At a time when we need kindness more than ever, the nominations revealed the impact a small act can have on those around us. The people we’re celebrating in Atlanta showcase the goodness in humanity. We hope that the people and stories behind the Nextdoor 100 inspire us all to connect to our communities."

Leading up to and in celebration of this national announcement of The Nextdoor 100 honorees, a hugely successful and quite neighborly community celebration – The Nextdoor 100 Block Party – was held at Atlantic Station on May 22. Members of the community attended a lively day filled with local entertainment, more than 30 vendors and more.

For a complete list of The Nextdoor 100 honorees and/or to find out more about the initiative, please visit: thenextdoor100.com.

Keep up with the Nextdoor 100 on Nextdoor, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
cseeman@rhythmcommunications

