NDDOT to lift load restrictions in northeastern North Dakota Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. – Seasonal load restrictions will be lifted on North Dakota highways in the northeastern region Wednesday, May 25, at 7 a.m.

The areas of northeastern North Dakota include US Highway 2 to the South Dakota border.

Motorists can find detailed information on load restriction orders by visiting www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.  

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Matt Walstad
mjwalstad@nd.gov

