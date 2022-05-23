PHILIP VAIMAN invites Los Angeles music and fine art afficionados to the exciting show on June 19, 2022
PHILIP VAIMAN with FRIENDS is a classical music and fine art ehibit event on June 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, featuring exciting musicians and artistsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed violinist Philip Vaiman brings his exciting music ensemble to Mimoda Studio for an elegant evening of compositions by Rachmaninov, Chopin, Debussy, Filipenko, and Prokofiev on Saturday, June 19, 2022. Mr. Vaiman will be joined in various combinations with Boris Allakhverdyan (clarinet), Alexander Slobodyanik (piano), Joo Lee (cello), Lyena Atonuicq (piano), Ariana Solotoff (violin), Alin Melnik-Adamyan Allakhverdyan (piano), and Alexander Gurevich (viola).
Philip Vaiman is one of Los Angeles' busiest violinists. His expressive and imaginative music-making has enhanced the music of some of the biggest names in music, including Michael Jackson, Pharrell Williams, Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews, Brad Mehldau, and many others. Mr. Vaiman can also be heard on the soundtracks of many top films including Spider-Man, Despicable Me, and Transformers.
"Philip Vaiman shows profound musicality and unlimited technical possibilities." ~Alex Treger, Conductor, Violinist, former Assistant Concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic
"Philip Vaiman is a fine violinist and appealing soloist."- Frances Steiner, Conductor, South Bay Chamber Orchestra
" Philip Vaiman played with both elegance and heart."- Kenneth Herman, Music Critic
Also on hand that evening will be an art exhibit by world-renown artist Ann Krasner www.annkrasner.com
Mimoda Studio is located at 5774 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019, Phone: (323) 935-0268 www.mimodastudio.com
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for the art exhibit and the concert commences at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 at the door or in advance at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/philip-vaiman-with-friends-tickets-340235652997
For more info, contact Philip Vaiman at music@philipvaiman.com
