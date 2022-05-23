Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,044 in the last 365 days.

PHILIP VAIMAN invites Los Angeles music and fine art afficionados to the exciting show on June 19, 2022

PHILIP VAIMAN with FRIENDS is a classical music and fine art ehibit event on June 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, featuring exciting musicians and artists

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed violinist Philip Vaiman brings his exciting music ensemble to Mimoda Studio for an elegant evening of compositions by Rachmaninov, Chopin, Debussy, Filipenko, and Prokofiev on Saturday, June 19, 2022. Mr. Vaiman will be joined in various combinations with Boris Allakhverdyan (clarinet), Alexander Slobodyanik (piano), Joo Lee (cello), Lyena Atonuicq (piano), Ariana Solotoff (violin), Alin Melnik-Adamyan Allakhverdyan (piano), and Alexander Gurevich (viola).

Philip Vaiman is one of Los Angeles' busiest violinists. His expressive and imaginative music-making has enhanced the music of some of the biggest names in music, including Michael Jackson, Pharrell Williams, Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews, Brad Mehldau, and many others. Mr. Vaiman can also be heard on the soundtracks of many top films including Spider-Man, Despicable Me, and Transformers.

"Philip Vaiman shows profound musicality and unlimited technical possibilities." ~Alex Treger, Conductor, Violinist, former Assistant Concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic

"Philip Vaiman is a fine violinist and appealing soloist."- Frances Steiner, Conductor, South Bay Chamber Orchestra

" Philip Vaiman played with both elegance and heart."- Kenneth Herman, Music Critic

Also on hand that evening will be an art exhibit by world-renown artist Ann Krasner www.annkrasner.com

Mimoda Studio is located at 5774 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019, Phone: (323) 935-0268 www.mimodastudio.com


Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for the art exhibit and the concert commences at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 at the door or in advance at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/philip-vaiman-with-friends-tickets-340235652997
For more info, contact Philip Vaiman at music@philipvaiman.com

Philip Vaiman
www.PhilipVaiman.com
+1 213-505-4712
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

PHILIP VAIMAN invites Los Angeles music and fine art afficionados to the exciting show on June 19, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.