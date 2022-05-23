Karyng Skincare Announces Basic, Moderate and Advanced Skin Care Regimen
Karyng Skincare makes Advanced Skincare Regimen Available on its Website
I created Karyng Skincare after witnessing the long-term effects of skin inflammation throughout the aging process”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karyng Skincare announces its line of Basic, Moderate and Advanced Skincare Regimen throughout the world on its website www.karyng.com.
— Dr. Karyn Grossman
Named one of five “Hot Derms” by Harper’s Bazaar and listed as one of the top cosmetic surgeons by Town & Country, Tattler, Vogue, NY Times and More Magazine, Dr. Karyn Grossman is a renowned board-certified dermatologist. Her partners, which include some of the most famous faces in the world, flock to her because of her deep commitment to natural-looking results.
After years of practicing, Dr. Grossman recognized that inflammation is at the root of numerous skin concerns and saw a need for products that address this crucial issue.
Her work with some of the biggest names in skincare, like Estee Lauder, inspired her to develop her own line.
It was important to her that these products were founded in nature’s potent, yet safe and gentle properties.
Karyng’s essential products are uniquely formulated and PH Balanced with a 90% natural 10% bio-engineered ingredients.
Karyng’s active, high-performance ingredients target key signs of aging: fine lines and wrinkles, sagging skin, uneven pigmentation, inflammation and dullness to help deliver a fresh, youthful appearance.
Rich antioxidants combat and help skin. Every product in the line contains exclusive Pro-Verte Technology, a naturally-based patented proprietary complex designed to maximize anti-aging results.
“I created Karyng Skincare after witnessing the long-term effects of skin inflammation throughout the aging process,” says Dr. Grossman. “I also wanted to provide a solution to my patients’ passionate quest for safe, natural and effective products that are both manufactured and assembled right here in the U.S.”
Dr. Grossman has also established KARYNG FOR THE WORLD – to offset the 12 – 17% of the annual global green house emissions coming from the loss of forest, we plant tree a every time you make a purchase. At Karyng we care about the earth.
For more information, visit www.karyng.com or contact the company at: 2001 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 1250W Santa Monica, CA 90404. 310-272-5081.
