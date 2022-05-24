The Late Legendary Comedian Bernie Mac Releases New Motivational Book
"I Don’t Care if You Like Me, I Like Me" is a daily motivational book in the voice of Bernie Mac created by his widow Rhonda with Walker-Bryce Creative, LLC.
I’ve never seen anything like ‘I Don’t Care if You Like Me, I Like Me.’ It’s the perfect combination of comedy and truth, just like you’d expect from Bernie Mac.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S.A., May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bernie Mac is Back: New Book from the Legendary Comedian Releases May 24th
— Sherri Shepherd
WHAT: I Don’t Care if You Like Me, I Like Me is a daily motivational book in the voice of the late Bernie Mac. It’s a humorous but poignant page-a-day prescription for a better life and career. Bernie Mac has been passed on for thirteen years, but here's the thing... He's still making a huge impact on folks, and he's about to make some serious history as the first author of a daily motivational book who's done it from the other side. Walker-Bryce Creative, LLC teamed up with Bernie’s widow Rhonda McCullough to create a page-a-day self-help book full of Bernie’s own words of wisdom and good old solid advice, all delivered in his unmistakable voice with no sugar-coating, period. He's tellin' it like it T-I-Iz, just like he did in his standup and in his life. With a foreword by Sinbad, an afterword by Lil Rel Howery, and early endorsements from Sherri Shepherd (“It’s the perfect combination of comedy and truth, just like you’d expect from Bernie Mac.”) and other celebrity endorsements from Kym Whitley, Courtney B. Vance and Damon Williams and a funny but poignant audiobook voiced by celebrity impersonator and comedian Reggie Reg!
WHO: Bernie Mac was an actor and comedian with his roots in the Chicago comedy clubs. He’s best known for his role in The Bernie Mac Show and as one of the Kings of Comedy. His legacy lives on in his work and in his words. Rhonda R. McCullough is the overseer of the Bernie Mac estate as well as the president and CEO of the Bernie Mac Foundation. Rhonda is also a film and television producer. Most importantly, she knows everything there is to know about Bernie Mac… and she’s got some stories to tell. Walker-Bryce Creative, LLC: Denise Jordan-Walker is a celebrity publicist, manager, radio personality, voice talent, producer, and writer. Denise was Bernie’s Chicago publicist and is Rhonda’s publicist. Melinda K. Bryce is an accomplished writer with multiple books and screenplays to her credit.
WHY: These are hard times and folks need some uplifting. Bernie was a voice of reason, a father figure, and comic relief for millions. This book is a way to reach readers that may not pick up a traditional motivational book. It’s self-help, Mac’d out.
WHEN: The book is scheduled for publication on: May 24th, 2022
WHERE: Available now at: Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, and independant book stores across the country.
