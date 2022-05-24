The Late Legendary Comedian Bernie Mac Releases New Motivational Book

Bernie Mac's daily motivational book is available now wherever books are sold.

"I Don’t Care if You Like Me, I Like Me" is a daily motivational book in the voice of Bernie Mac created by his widow Rhonda with Walker-Bryce Creative, LLC.

I’ve never seen anything like ‘I Don’t Care if You Like Me, I Like Me.’ It’s the perfect combination of comedy and truth, just like you’d expect from Bernie Mac.” — Sherri Shepherd