Maxio Releases Integrated SaaSOptics and Chargify Platform Following Appointment of New CEO
Randy Wootton was appointed as Maxio's new CEO ahead of the release of its integrated SaaSOptics and Chargify platform.
Integrated platform combines Chargify's financial operations strengths for product-led business models with SaaSOptics’ specialization in sales-led businesses.
At Maxio we’re determined to redefine the SaaS industry and help innovators build the game-changing subscription businesses of tomorrow.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaSOptics and Chargify (becoming Maxio), the leading providers of billing and financial operations solutions for high growth subscription businesses, today announced the release of their integrated billing and financial operations platform. The platform combines the strengths of Chargify and SaaSOptics and allows users to grow by enabling them to deploy any go-to-market model they want while automating their financial operations as they scale.
— Randy Wootton, CEO
The release of the integrated billing and financial operations platform comes shortly after SaaSOptics and Chargify first announced they were merging to become Maxio. To guide the company through this next phase of growth and integration, Randy Wootton was recently appointed as the new CEO.
“I couldn’t be more proud to be joining this amazing company at this critical moment,” said Wootton. “At Maxio we’re determined to redefine the SaaS industry and help innovators build the game-changing subscription businesses of tomorrow. By bringing together a billing and financial operations platform for any go-to-market model into a single, integrated platform, we’re empowering busy CEOs and CFOs to make strategic monetization decisions, while supporting their financial operations needs at every step of the way.”
The integrated billing and financial operations platform allows users to seamlessly run product-led and sales-led motions in parallel, packaging products exactly as needed. In addition, users have access to investor-grade, drillable financial reports and SaaS metrics that clearly communicate business results and help guide business strategy. Users can also automate the entire quote-to-revenue workflow from order to insight, enabling finance teams to spend more time looking forward than back.
“The strengths and product sets of Chargify and SaasOptics are highly complementary which is why we’re coming together to bring this integrated solution to the market,” said Barrow Hamilton, Chief Product Officer for Maxio. “Chargify has always been a specialist and leader in empowering product-led go-to-market strategies through complex pricing models and billing automation, whereas SaaSOptics has always specialized in sales-led revenue models, financial operations, and financial automation. The two together create the best all-in-one solution in the market for high-growth SaaS companies.”
Customers who piloted the technology have already reported positive outcomes and increased efficiency.
“The results that we have seen so far have been awesome. It’s literally like a dream come true,” said Kasey Powell, Controller for Fleetio. “Closing the books at the end of each month is what I’m most excited about thanks to the integrated platform. We’re going to be able to cut-down our time from days to literally hours.”
With more than 2,300 customers worldwide and $10 billion in customer annual recurring revenue managed, the Maxio brand will continue to drive innovation in the financial technology space, while providing customers with world-class support for all Chargify and SaaSOptics solutions.
“Giving companies complete visibility into and control over every aspect of their entire finances and operations is a game-changer,” continued Wootton. “Our unified technology will provide SaaS leaders the integrated solutions they need to run their businesses, capture new efficiencies, serve their customers more reliably and flexibly, and turn financial operations into a source of analytics and data that can unlock incredible growth opportunities.”
About Maxio
Maxio provides billing and financial operations platforms that help growing subscription businesses offer flexible pricing and packaging without the back office headaches. These solutions cover the full spectrum of the subscription lifecycle including subscription and customer management, billing and payments, GAAP/IFRS-compliant financials, and SaaS metrics and analytics. Maxio serves more than 2,300 customers worldwide and manages more than $10 billion in revenue.
About SaaSOptics
SaaSOptics is a subscription management platform that automates financial operations for growing B2B SaaS businesses. A cloud-based solution, the SaaSOptics platform allows businesses to pull accurate SaaS metrics and analytics quickly, scale billing and payments smoothly and automate GAAP/IFRS-compliant revenue recognition. Businesses built on SaaSOptics eliminate their risky dependency on spreadsheets and streamline financial operations. SaaSOptics is easy to use, trusted by investors, within reach for early-stage startups and provides a streamlined implementation process.
About Chargify
Chargify is a globally-recognized leader in the recurring billing and subscription management space. Chargify has helped thousands of businesses manage millions of offers that drive billions in annual revenue. Chargify removes billing bottlenecks and gives front, corner, and back office teams the speed and flexibility to grow faster. Over the past decade, Chargify has continued to expand its offerings to address the complexities of the entire subscription lifecycle: recurring billing, subscription management, revenue retention, prepaid subscriptions, revenue operations, and events-based billing.
