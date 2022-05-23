Full Lineup of Events at NH Motor Speedway during 99th Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®

Short Track at NH Motor Speedway June 11 Great Events at NH Motor Speedway Laconia Motorcycle Week begins June 11

June 11th-19th, 2022 - New Hampshire – home to America’s Original Riding Rally®

LACONIA, NH, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NH Motor Speedway has, historically, been a large part Laconia Motorcycle Week®. Best known for hosting NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races, it is the largest sports and entertainment facility in New England. Since the early days of the rally it has earned the distinction of becoming one of Motorcycle Week’s top attractions, located only 20 minutes from Laconia, and offering more than 8 days of motorcycle-related events for riders and spectators.

June 11 Laconia Short Track Races

Known as “America’s Original Extreme Sport,” short track racing returns to NHMS for its second year. The event features AFT Twin and AFT Single motorcycles racing around a .25-mile dirt flat track in heat races, semis and main events.

June 11-12 USCRA FIM North American Vintage Championships

Hosted by USCRA, the oldest vintage motorcycle racing organization in the U.S., this event features vintage bikes ranging from 1950s tank shifters to modern small bike twins, racing on the main track at speeds topping 130 miles per hour.

June 13-18 Demo Rides & Vendors

Katancha & Harley-Davidson will host the largest demo ride course in the area along with a vendor mall & food court from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The nearly nine-mile route will take riders through an on- & off-property experience to test out the latest and greatest that the top motorcycle manufacturers in the world, such as Harley-Davidson, have to offer. Vendors will be on site with gear, accessories, sound systems & more for bikers.

June 18 99th Annual Loudon Classic

The 99th annual Loudon Classic Middleweight Grand Prix hits the 1.6-mile full road course on Saturday, June 18. Known as the longest-running motorcycle race in America, the Classic has been held on site since long before the speedway was built, when it was simply a road course known as Bryar Motorsports Park. The weekend will feature Northeast Motorcycle Road Racing competing in round three of Championship Cup Series racing (June 19-20). Divisions include classes such as Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3, Formula 4, Formula 40, Formula 50, Formula 60, Grand Prix, GT 500, GTL, GTO, GTU, Motard, Moto 3, Sportsman, Superbike, Super Singles, Supersport, Super Twins, Thunderbike and Unlimited.

June 18 Musket Dirt Shootout

This inaugural event will feature four-wheelers from the Dirt Midget Association & Sprint Cars of New England racing on the flat track in 500cc and 600cc classes.

The Speedway also offers several camping options for rally attendees looking to stay close to the track. Options range from 20’ x 50’ sites for tents to trackside terrace facilities for RV’s.

For tickets and information on all NH Motor Speedway events visit nhms.com

Laconia Motorcycle Week® gives great appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially our Presenting Sponsors: Progressive, AMSOIL and American Iron Outfitters, as well as the State of New Hampshire for their large financial support of our rally each year.

For more information about visiting the state of NH, check out visitnh.gov.

Laconia - where rallies were invented!