TCAD Partners with TDHS, DA’s Conference on Centralized Portal for Elder Abuse Cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) today announced a new interagency agreement with the Adult Protective Services (APS) division within the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) and the Tennessee District Attorney’s General Conference (TNDAGC).

The agreement will result in TCAD contributing $250,000 in grant funding towards APS’s development of a secure centralized portal that gives district attorneys real-time access to reports on alleged cases of elder abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation.

“Preventing elder abuse requires law enforcement and agencies at all levels of government to work together,” said James Dunn, TCAD Executive Director. “As a member of the State Elder Abuse Task Force, we recognize the absence of data as a significant limit on the state’s ability to combat elder abuse, and TCAD is proud to join this effort as we work to further protect one of Tennessee’s most vulnerable populations.”

“This collaboration demonstrates what’s possible when agencies partner to advance the shared goal of combating abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults in our state,” said Clarence H. Carter, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Human Services. “Our combined efforts will provide a more efficient and effective response to the needs of the older and vulnerable adults we serve. We appreciate the partnership with TCAD and TNDAGC, and their ongoing commitment to the well-being of the citizens of Tennessee.”

“Our partnership with TCAD and APS on this project should enable vital information sharing that will allow for faster responses to reports of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation — particularly in cases where delays can result in further harm,” said Guy R. Jones, Executive Director of the TNDAGC.

This announcement follows the State Elder Abuse Task Force report published in January, which outlined the lack of a centralized data sharing system as a barrier to combating the financial exploitation of aging adults.

###

