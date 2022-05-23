Submit Release
FWC hosts public meeting on research of striped bass on lower Ochlockonee River

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a public meeting to share results of a research project on striped bass on the lower Ochlockonee River and discuss potential solutions.

Lake Talquin and the lower Ochlockonee River provide a popular striped bass fishery and serve as an important broodfish repository for ongoing efforts to conserve Gulf striped bass throughout their native range. Recent studies investigating angler exploitation, age structure and habitat availability for striped bass in this system indicate that management actions should be taken to conserve this population.

Because close coordination with stakeholders and the public is important for ensuring the best outcome for conservation of the fishery, staff are holding an in-person meeting discussing the findings of recent research projects and possible solutions based on the findings.

The in-person meeting will be held on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m. ET at the Joe Budd Wildlife Field Office.

Joe Budd Wildlife Field Office
5300 High Bridge Road
Quincy, FL 32351

For more information about striped bass fishing opportunities in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/fishing, select “Freshwater” then “Get local fishing forecasts!” and “Striped Bass Top Spots.”

