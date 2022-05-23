Public Utilities Fortnightly’s Day with the Florida PSC Commissioners



TALLAHASSEE — TALLAHASSEE — The five hardest working Commissioners in utility regulation were featured in the May issue of Public Utilities Fortnightly (PUF). Traveling to Tallahassee to spend “A Day with the Florida Commissioners,” the PUF team learned first-hand what it takes to be a Florida Public Service Commissioner (FPSC).

Observing their day at the FPSC, the PUF team said, "We asked each Commissioner why he or she chose to become a utility regulator, not usually considered an 'exciting' field. Although they all had very different career paths–which actually lends to a healthy, diverse commission–they were passionate about their commitment to public service." Commissioner Gary Clark was featured because of his unique background, "having started out in the electric utility business and serving at an electric cooperative for about twenty-eight years." "When asked about my assessment of the past and looking toward the future, I told the PUF team how proud and grateful I am for my recent two years as Chairman," said Commissioner Clark. "Together, the Commissioners and staff successfully navigated an ongoing pandemic, handling the massive workload and virtual hearings for several major rate cases, as well as hundreds of other dockets, while not missing a deadline, decision, or Order." Before, during, and beyond the pandemic, Commissioners discussed the FPSC's ongoing roles and responsibilities. Information accessibility for consumers, grid resilience to better withstand Florida's storms, and the increase in renewable energy implementation were highlighted. Also mentioned was the importance of infrastructure for a new era of advanced manufacturing--bringing jobs and economic diversity to communities. Access the article's introduction here, and access each Commissioner's interview by clicking on his/her name: Chairman Andrew Giles Fay, and Commissioners Art Graham, Gary Clark, Mike LaRosa, and Gabriella Passidomo. About Public Utilities Fortnightly Public Utilities Fortnightly (PUF) is a monthly magazine dedicated to covering the utility industry. In 2016, the eighty-eighth year since its founding, PUF became a member association. About two-hundred fifty utilities, industry organizations, utility regulatory bodies, other governmental agencies, vendors, professional firms, advocacy groups are PUF members.