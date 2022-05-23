Submit Release
DOH News Release: Hawai‘i Department of Health recognizes Emergency Medical Services Rising to the Challenge in Hawai‘i during EMS Week

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) joins Gov. David Y. Ige in proclaiming May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services Week in Hawai‘i. Emergency Medical Services week recognizes Hawai‘i’s dedicated Emergency Medical Services (EMS) practitioners and professionals.

“Every day across our state, EMS providers work with speed and expertise to save lives,” said Dr. Alvin Bronstein, DOH EMS and Injury Prevention System Branch chief. “This week, we recognize the daily heroism of our EMS providers and express our gratitude for their response to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The theme for this year’s National EMS Week is “Rising to the Challenge.” National EMS Week is supported by the American College of Emergency Physicians and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.

The department’s EMS and Injury Prevention System Branch administers, maintains, and operates a state comprehensive emergency medical services system throughout Hawai‘i that is designed to reduce medical emergency deaths, injuries and permanent long-term disability. Four county agencies make up the system and each county has the required personnel, facilities and equipment to provide lifesaving emergency care.

