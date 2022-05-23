Artist Varvara Alay To Release Her Latest NFT Collection 'Birds of Sōlis' Thursday, May 26 Via Snowcrash
Birds of Sōlis is inspired by Audubon’s “Birds of America”--colorful, surrealist interpretations of 20 species for a 2022 piece generative art series.
Birds of Sōlis is dedicated to reimagining the Audubon birds and applying my artistry to the limitless creative possibilities offered by NFTs.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Varvara Alay’s latest NFT work 'Birds of Sōlis' is a collaborative project inspired by Audubon’s “Birds of America.” Set for release Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10am PST (with pre-sale available on May 25) via Snowcrash, her colorful, surrealist interpretations will focus on 20 bird species to produce a generative art series of 2022 pieces in total. To honor the inspiration behind the art itself, Birds of Sōlis will be making donations to Nia Tero.
— Varvara Alay
She explains about Birds of Sōlis, “I have always been fascinated by birds throughout my career. I call them my muses. Birds feature prominently in my artwork – from my pieces on Foundation and SuperRare to my Flower Girls collection, Birds of Sōlis is dedicated to reimagining the Audubon birds and applying my artistry to the limitless creative possibilities offered by NFTs.”
“Varvara is such an exceptional talent,” says Snowcrash Co-Founder Jesse Dylan, who approached Varvara with the idea of doing the collaboration. “The entire team is honored to work with her on our very first fine art NFT drop. Varvara’s work is like no other artist in the space, plus it gives immense reverence to nature and preserving the environment - something we are all committed to at Snowcrash.”
Birds of Sōlis is the first drop on the new innovative NFT platform Snowcrash which launched in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and Universal Music Group (UMG) in March 2022 through founders filmmaker Jesse Dylan (Founder and CEO of creative agency Wondros), Walter de Brouwer (Ph.D., adjunct professor at Stanford University and Chief Scientific Officer of Sharecare, Inc), and Music Industry executive, Jeff Rosen. Varvara's bird collection will be minted on the Solana blockchain where its ethos as the most environmentally friendly minting solution aligns with Birds of Sōlis.
As an international, award-winning graphic designer and illustrator, Varvara celebrates the beauty and magic of some of the world’s most beloved birds and flowers through her art. She describes herself as being “born into art” after growing up between Russia and Ukraine with a mother who was an illustrator and grandmother who was a prolific painter. She currently lives in nearby Georgia.
Varvara Alay’s Flower Girls is the first 10,000 piece female-led fine art NFT collection. Launched on December 4, 2021, it sold out in just 30 minutes. The Flower Girls donate 20% of profits to children’s charities with an additional 5% to collecting children’s NFT art - supporting the next generation of artists. Total sales volume to date is over $16M and its acclaimed fanbase includes Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Brie Larson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gary Vaynerchuk and more.
Over her 15+ year career, Varvara has illustrated children’s books, board games, dresses, scarves, and more. She served as Art Director of L’Officiel, Robb Report and The Rake, while her work has also been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire, Marie Claire, and other leading publications. Since 2017, Varvara has taught BA and MA Illustration and Animation courses and creative art courses for children.
Varvara Alay’s Birds of Sōlis will be released on May 26, 2022 at 10am PST with pre-sale available on May 25 at 10 am PST as the first drop for NFT platform Snowcrash minting on the Solana blockchain.
About Snowcrash:
Launched on March 2, 2022, Snowcrash is a web3 studio that empowers leading artists, publishers, and brands to build community, value, and ownership with NFTs in the web3 ecosystem. It includes a digital creative studio, marketing services, a curated exchange platform, licensing / IP management, and web3 engineering capabilities. Look for NFTs from cultural icons like Bob Dylan and Miles Davis to be announced in 2022.
Alexandra Greenberg
Falcon Publicity
agreenberg@falconpublicity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Birds of Sōlis Promo Video