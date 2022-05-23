Inslee issues update to vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an update today to Proclamation 21-14.5 which outlines COVID-19 vaccination requirements for several categories of workers, volunteers and contractors engaged in work with public sector agencies, health care delivery and education.

The update removes the vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers whose work does not involve delivery of health care services. Examples include contracted landscapers, contracted or volunteer wildland firefighters, and contracted construction workers.

Vaccination requirements remain unchanged for all other categories of workers and volunteers.

The updated order is effective immediately.

An updated vaccination FAQ is available on the governor’s website.