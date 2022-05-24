Blended Festival Announces 2022 Schedule Powered by Events.com
Nashville, Austin, and San Diego Lead Packed Outdoor Festival Event Schedule in 2022LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blended, the fast-growing music, food, and wine event in the U.S., announced the 3 tentpole cities hosting Blended festivals this year. In 2021, more than 30,000 people attended three Blended events across the country. Events.com is the festival’s new primary ticketing partner.
Blended Festival is a fast-growing music, food, and wine event in the U.S. In 2021, Blended was held in Nashville, San Diego, and Austin. The two-day wine-centric events feature top-tier music acts and local performers. Last year’s festival entertainment included Kaskade, Nelly, and the Chainsmokers. The festival’s food experience features food trucks, pop-ups from local restaurants, and nationally renowned chef demonstrations and competitions. A VIP experience provides exclusive access.
“We selected Events.com as our digital ticketing and event experience partner to support the 2022 Blended festival tour across the U.S. for ease of customer journey and Events.com’s willingness to help event companies grow,” said Sean Evans, founder and CEO, My Wine Society. “We are proud to grow the Blended calendar from three to five events this year, adding exciting new markets to be announced later this year.”
Events.com, a mobile-first event management and registration platform, announced its acquisition of Evensi, the world’s largest and most advanced network for discovering events, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Events.com’s industry-leading technology platform helps event planners create memorable in-person, hybrid, and virtual event experiences with next generation mobile ticketing, registration, challenge, marketing, discovery, and sponsorship tools.
“We are so excited to partner with Blended Festival as they expand this iconic series of events and we emerge from the pandemic,” said Mitch Thrower, Events.com’s CEO, co-founder, and chairman. “Events.com helps event organizers, like the team planning the Blended festival, improve live event experiences for attendees and sponsors - with a platform that helps event organizers save time and make more money.”
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased now by visiting blendedfestival.com. Two-day packages start at $89 with VIP and Premium upgrades. For updates, follow @BlendedFest on Instagram and Facebook.
About Blended
Blended Festival, brought to you by the creators of My Wine Society, is a nationally known traveling wine and music event. The first of it’s kind, Blended delivers an upscale festival experience with world renowned talent to today's fastest growing markets. What started as a wine tasting event in 2019, has now grown to 5 cities in the US in 2022, with plans to double in 2023, and expand internationally.
About Events.com
Events.com is a mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish.
