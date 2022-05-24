Submit Release
BusinessExpos.com Welcomes New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Chair Dianna Houenou to Speak at NJ CannaTech Expo

CLIO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Industry Professionals and BusinessExpos.com are pleased to welcome Dianna Houenou, the commission chair of New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, as a speaker at the New Jersey CannaTech Expo from June 14th - 15th, 2022 at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City.

As one of 50+ seminar speakers and hundreds of industry exhibitors, expo attendees will have the opportunity to learn all about the latest updates to New Jersey's cannabis regulations directly from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission during Houenou’s session on June 15th at 10:15 a.m.

For the full list of educational seminars, click this link.

Houenou served as senior policy advisor and associate counsel in Governor Phil Murphy's office prior to being appointed to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. She played a significant role in establishing New Jersey's Office of New Americans and advancing the Murphy administration's criminal justice priorities, including expungement reform and cannabis legalization.

In addition to her role in setting New Jersey on the path to legalizing cannabis with focus on social justice, evidence of her successful work is evidenced by the restoration of voting rights for people on probation and parole, the law requiring the state's attorney general to investigate police-involved deaths, and the establishment of Fair and Welcoming policies in local towns and State government.

“It’s exciting that we are able to provide a platform for our audience to be able to learn from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission about the latest in regulations,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for BusinessExpos.com. “I’m sure it will be a full room.”

Do you have expertise and experience in a critical CannaTech, MedTech, and/or GreenTech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at our expo?

Apply here: https://businessexpos.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.

Looking to exhibit or attend one of our expos? Consider these dates in our 2022/2023 lineup:

New Jersey Tri-State - June 14 - 15, 2022, Harrah's Resort; Atlantic City, NJ
Illinois - Aug. 3 - 4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center; Schaumburg, IL
Puerto Rico - March 2 - 3, 2023 - Puerto Rico Convention Center; San Juan, PR
Michigan - May 3 - 4, 2023 - Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino; Mt. Pleasant, MI

For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.

