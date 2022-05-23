Submit Release
Governor Dunleavy Mourns the Passing of Former Legislator Glenn Hackney

May 23, 2022 (Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy send their condolences to the family and loved ones of former Alaska legislator Glenn Hackney, who passed away last week.

“My family sends our thoughts and prayers to the family of former legislator Glenn Hackney,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Glenn was a beloved Alaskan, and he touched the lives of many of us. Everyone will remember him for his dedication to community service and his various forms of leadership.”

Glenn Hackney moved to Alaska in 1948 and served in the Alaska Legislature from 1973 to 1980. He is known for his dedication to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank and his annual participation in Fairbanks’ Spring Cleanup Day.

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska and United States flags fly at half-staff between sunrise and sunset on May 25, 2022, in honor of former legislator Glenn Hackney.

