Judicial Branch Audit for the Biennium Ended June 30, 2021 Complete

The Office of the State Auditor has issued an Audit Report for the Biennium Ended June 30, 2021 for the Judicial Branch of the State of North Dakota. The report includes the following summary: "This audit did not identify any areas of concern." Joshua c. Gallion, North Dakota State Auditor included within the expressed his office’s "appreciation to the Judicial Branch staff for the courtesy, cooperation, and assistance they provided to us during this audit." A copy of the Report Highlights can be viewed using the following link: https://www.nd.gov/auditor/sites/www/files/documents/Reports/State/2021%20Judicial%20Branch%20-%20SAO%20Report.pdf.

The Judicial Branch financial and accounting team is led by State Court Administrator Sally Holewa, Director of Finance Donald Wolfe, and Accounting Supervisor Dion Ulrich.