CROOW Expands to Philadelphia Market with Turnkey Video Production

Software Company to Accelerate Growth of Its Flagship CROOW Studio Product

TAMPA , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CROOW, the Tampa, Florida-based software company, has recently expanded its work into the Philadelphia market following a recent project with Oakhurst Signs & Graphics.

The Philadelphia-based signage company utilized CROOW Studio’s video offering, consisting of workflow, templates, and local videographer talent, for an in-studio experience with the Company’s executives. The shoot took place on May 12 at Prim & Play, a studio space located in Philadelphia’s Center City neighborhood by Rittenhouse Square.

This project marks a significant milestone for CROOW, as it begins to expand into new markets around the country. For the first time in its three-year history, a filming was managed outside of the Tampa Bay region. The company now has the infrastructure and ability to operate out of any of the top 50 markets in the United States. The user-friendly CROOW Studio software makes collaborating on video and creative projects painless and efficient, even while working remotely.

“Having grown up and led my early career in the Philadelphia area, I am proud that our team was able to successfully launch our CROOW Studio product offering in Philadelphia. We have invested into our software and operations to set up for scale, and this pilot is further validation in our business model and the demand for our product. We are accelerating our growth at the leading edge of video with an emphasis on workflows and operational excellence that leads to high quality video output at a fraction of the cost,” said CROOW CEO David Capece.

CROOW headquarters will remain in Tampa Bay, while tapping into a remote workforce that enables expansion opportunities in Philadelphia and additional markets. In Tampa Bay, the company runs studio pop-up dates, during which the company hosts multiple clients over the course of a single day in studio. As CROOW continues to expand into new markets, it will look to replicate this practice all around the country.

About CROOW

CROOW is a rapidly growing software company with a platform built to empower collaboration in creative and video. CROOW has smart workflows and efficient tools paired with collaboration to connect teams and independent talent in order to get work done profitably in the gig economy. The company’s flagship product, CROOW Studio, is disrupting the video marketing industry as it provides studio-quality video to companies and brands while leveraging software, workflow, and template libraries to reduce nearly 70% of the costs. For more information, visit CROOW.com along with the video product website Studio.CROOW.com.