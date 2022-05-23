Series of Laborshed Studies Completed in Northwest Iowa

Communities in the Northwest Iowa Development region recently had Laborshed studies completed. These communities include: Cherokee, Le Mars, Rock Rapids, Sheldon, Sibley, and Sioux Center. The results for all of these can be found on the LMI Laborshed web page (www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed) including aggregated regional results for the Northwest Iowa Development region.

The study results are available in highly visual and interactive formats using data visualization software from Tableau and ArcGIS. Additionally, executive summaries in PDF file format can be accessed for each area, as well as for the region, using the drop-down menus on the Laborshed web page.