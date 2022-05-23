The 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo rolls out cloud invitations Slated to commence in July and support trade to explore business opportunities

MACAU, May 23 - Slated to run from 8 to 10 July, the 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (“MITE” or the “Expo”) will roll out a series of cloud invitations from tomorrow (24 May) to offer an introduction of program highlights and information for potential exhibitors. Members of the tourism industry from worldwide are invited to join the Expo, explore business opportunities and forge new partnerships across the fields of “tourism +”.

First cloud invitation on 24 May to call for local exhibitors

Featuring event introduction, cloud invitations will unfold first for members of the local trade on 24 May, and subsequently for tourism and related businesses in the Mainland and overseas, to call for their registration as exhibitors. Cloud invitations will be held at different periods for Macao, Mainland and overseas tourism and related businesses. For details, please visit MITE’s website: www.mitexpo.mo for “Cloud Exhibition Invitation” under “Cloud Exhibition”, or enquire by Tel:（853）2870 3707 or Email: info@mitexpo.mo.

MITE reaches 10th anniversary

The Expo is once again unveiled on a hybrid online and offline format this year, connecting tourism and related industry delegates from worldwide for exchange and cooperation. Reaching its ten-year milestone in 2022, the Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo will keep offering new elements and advancing concerted development between tourism and various industries for stronger synergy across “tourism +”. Ultimately, the event aims to enrich Macao’s vibrant offer as a world centre of tourism and leisure, powering adequate diversification of the economy.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, organized by Macao Government Tourism Office and coordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association, the 10th MITE strives to create new business opportunities for the travel and related trade across “tourism +” and widen the variety of promotional and marketing channels for tourism products, bringing together a concerted effort to expand the range of visitors and boost tourism recovery.