Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,934 in the last 365 days.

Protect yourself, vehicle from extreme heat as you travel this summer

Heat along roadwayPHOENIX – Temperatures are rapidly rising and schools are letting out, which means summer is here. And since summers in Arizona get really hot, the Arizona Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to protect themselves and their vehicles this summer.

Governor Doug Ducey has proclaimed this week, May 23 - 27, as Heat Awareness Week. And for those traveling in and around Arizona this summer, ADOT has compiled some safety tips to help make sure you are prepared for soaring summer temperatures.

Make sure your vehicle is ready to beat the heat and won’t break down on a 110-degree day by doing the following:

  • Test your battery, especially if it is more than 3 years old. Heat can zap batteries, and a dead battery could leave you stranded far from home.
  • Check your coolant levels and top them off if necessary. If you are due for a coolant flush, consider getting that done before going anywhere too far away.
  • Make sure your vehicle’s air conditioner is in good working order.
  • Confirm that your tires are properly inflated and in good condition to reduce the risk of blowouts.
  • Stock your vehicle with a first-aid kit, jumper cables and safety flares.

Finally, make sure you are prepared to endure the heat while traveling by planning your route in advance using az511.gov. Also, pack an emergency kit that includes things like sunscreen, sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and an umbrella. Also a cooler with cold drinking water and healthy snacks. Finally, have a fully-charged cell phone and any necessary medications.

Find additional tips at azdot.gov/extreme-heat.

You just read:

Protect yourself, vehicle from extreme heat as you travel this summer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.