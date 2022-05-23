Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,933 in the last 365 days.

Daily limit increased to 16 fish at Boulger Reservoir due to upcoming mining project

Details

Salt Lake City — The daily fishing limit increased to 16 fish at Boulger Reservoir last week, which will allow anglers to catch and keep more fish before an upcoming mining project in the area requires the reservoir to be drained.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Director J. Shirley issued the emergency change to the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook on Thursday, May 19 to give anglers the opportunity to catch and keep more fish at Boulger Reservoir in Sanpete County. The reservoir will be drained in the fall when coal mining occurs beneath the waterbody, and it will remain empty until the mining project is finished.

Boulger Reservoir is a popular fishing destination, due to its close proximity to Highway 264 (also known as the "Energy Loop") and Electric Lake. Anglers can catch rainbow trout — which are stocked by the DWR — and cutthroat trout, which enter the reservoir from a tributary. The previous daily fish limit at Boulger Reservoir was four trout.

"We want anglers to be able to harvest more fish at Boulger, so they aren't wasted when the reservoir is drained," DWR Southeastern Region Aquatics Manager Justin Hart said. "We hope people can get out and catch and eat a lot of these fish before that happens."

The DWR plans to restock the reservoir with fish when it's refilled after the mining is completed, tentatively this fall or in 2023.

The increased daily fish limit of 16 trout became effective May 19 and will remain in effect until Jan. 1, 2023. All other rules established in the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook remain in effect.

You just read:

Daily limit increased to 16 fish at Boulger Reservoir due to upcoming mining project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.