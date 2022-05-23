Submit Release
ANI.Finance, the Blockchain-to-Business DeFi Startup, Announces a Private Sale

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After getting seed round investments, DeFi startup ANI.Finance announced it opens up for the first private sale among a bigger number of investors. Private sale starts on 05/30/2022. For now, users can sign up to get the priority spot among other investors.

In a private sale operation for strategic investors, the project will launch its native token ($ANIF). The cryptocurrency will run on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and, later, will use multichain Polkadot solutions. $ANIF will have a supply of 1 billion tokens.

The initial circulating supply will be equal to 62.25 million $ANIF, and the token will have a dual utility:

  • It will grant access to a reward system
  • It will give governance rights in terms of supporting upgrades to the project's ecosystem

The majority of the token (69%) will provide incentives to the nodes of the system.

ANI.finance is developing a multichain framework to cut the cost of building and integrating blockchains. The project will bring a cross-platform, paperless and transparent approach to app development, retail, travel, manufacturing, gamedev and intellectual property. It will bring a balance between centralized and decentralized solutions so that the Blockchain/DeFi industry gets a strong push forward towards a wider adoption.

The team promises following features:

  • Low transaction costs: ANI promises to offer lower transaction fees by distributing resources.
  • Decentralized systems optimization: ANI makes use of centralized to optimize this framework.
  • Business process automation: this system wishes to create the occasion for saving business resources.
  • Service delivery at high speed: in terms of scalability, ANI aims to launch a fast system for small and large businesses.

According to a roadmap, in the next move ANI Team will be working on kicking off the public sale of the $ANIF token. Another complementary work-in-progress ANI project consists of an NFT game with stacking features. $ANIF is meant to be a gas for game's ecosystem.

More info about ANI and $ANIF token is available in their whitepaper.

Media Contact

Brand: ANI.Finance

Company: ANI.finance

Contact: Carly Hans, community manager

Email: partner@ani.finance

URL: https://ani.finance/

SOURCE: ANI.Finance


