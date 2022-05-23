Butyl Acrylate Market Size, Share, Growth [2022-2028] | Market Trends, Key Players, Type & Application, Sales, Price, Revenue & Gross Margin, Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges & Risks Factors Analysis | Market Reports World

global Butyl Acrylate market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3050.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3685.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the review period.

Global Butyl Acrylate Market (2022-2028) research report represents a detailed overview of the current market situation and forecast till 2028. The study is perhaps a perfect mixture of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, and competition the industry faces alongside gap analysis and new opportunities available and trend within the Butyl Acrylate Market. Further, this report gives Butyl Acrylate Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, government policy, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Butyl Acrylate Market

Butyl acrylate is a clear colourless liquid with a characteristic fruity odor. It is readily miscible with most organic solvents. It is readily polymerized and displays a wide range of properties dependent upon the selection of the monomer and reaction conditions.

Butyl acrylate is used in the production of homopolymers and co-polymers for use in water-based industrial and architectural paints, enamels, adhesives, caulks and sealants, and textile finishes. The reactivity of the molecule bond also yields applications as a chemical intermediate.

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Butyl Acrylate Market Report are:

DuPont

Basf

Arkema

LG Chem

Nippon Shokubai

TASNEE

Sasol

Mitsubishi Chem

TOAGOSEI (SG)

Formosa

Sibur

Idemitsu

Jurong

Huayi

CNOOC

Basf-YPC

Shenyang Chem

CNPC

FPC-Ningbo

SATLPEC

Beijing Eastern

Kaitai

SANMU

Zhenghe Group

Yip's Chem

Wan Chio (CN)

Hongxin Chem

Wanhua Chem

Butyl Acrylate Market Segmentation by Type:

High Purity

Common purity

Butyl Acrylate Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastic Sheet

Textiles

Coatings

Adhesive

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Butyl Acrylate in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

