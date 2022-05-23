IUB Office Closed Monday, May 30, in Observance of the Memorial Day Holiday
The Iowa Utilities Board offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. However, the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS) and IUB 24/7 will be available, and EFS filings made on May 30, 2022, will be processed by staff on Tuesday May 31, 2022. The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The IUB office is closed Saturdays and Sundays and official State holidays. For questions about EFS filings or for the IUB's web application IUB 24/7, please email ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov.