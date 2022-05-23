Forecast Report on Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Size & Share 2022-2028 | Will Hit US$ 530 Billion, With a CAGR of 7.5%: Industry Trends, Demand, Companies, Sales & Analysis | Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market size & share revenue was valued at USD 310 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 530 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales and strategies are Kraft Heinz Company, Syntegon Technology GmbH, DelmMonte Foods, Inc., GFA Group AG, Greencore Group plc, Conagra Brands, Inc., Olam International Limited, JBT Corporation, The Buhler Holding AG, GEA Gropu AG, and others.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022 - 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market size & share was worth about US$ 310 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around US$ 530 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Fruit & Vegetable Processing? How big is the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry?

Report Overview:

Fruit & vegetable processing is a subset of food processing that involves the conversion of agricultural goods into food or of one type of food into another. Fruit & vegetable processing aids in the manufacture of products for immediate consumption as well as food ingredients.

Fruit & vegetable processing preserves the freshness, flavor, texture, and nutrition of the produce. Categorizing, cleaning, cooling, blanching, peeling, reduction in size, freezing, canning, and dehydration, minimal processing, and sustainability are some of the processes used in fruit & vegetable processing.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/fruit-vegetable-processing-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 215+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 310 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 530 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Kraft Heinz Company, Syntegon Technology GmbH, DelmMonte Foods, Inc., GFA Group AG, Greencore Group plc, Conagra Brands, Inc., Olam International Limited, JBT Corporation, The Buhler Holding AG, and GEA Gropu AG., among others Key Segment By Form, Type of Product, Technology, Processing Systems, Type of Equipment, Operation, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market: Dynamics

Growth Factors:

Market growth is to be driven by an increase in the demand for convenience food products

The dominant force managing the demand for the global fruit & vegetable processing market is the increasing need for processed food for various benefits across the developed world. Moreover, the global consumer shift toward prepared food is accelerating, fueling the market. Furthermore, changing consumer dietary habits around the world, as well as the growing need to limit the expansion of natural microbial populations through chemical methods such as cleaning and sanitization, are expected to significantly drive the growth of the global market. Certain constraints exist that will impede the overall market growth. Food recall incidents, combined with a complex supply chain and high inventory financing costs, are limiting the market growth.

Restraints:

Food recalls are expected to stifle market growth

Difficulties encountered by processing units and makers include high capital investments for equipment and stringent regulations to ensure product safety, which are potential restraints hindering the overall growth of the global fruit & vegetable processing market.

Opportunities:

Vegan food products are in high demand, creating new opportunities

In recent years, plant-based meat substitutes have gained popularity. The global market for plant-based alternatives is estimated to reach USD 84 million. Plant-based food makers are aiming to capitalize on the utilization of fruits & vegetables, pulses & legumes; they are also contemplating fruit-based goods due to their improved functioning and nutritional composition, which can result in flavor and sensory enhancements.

The COVID-19 pandemic is also accelerating the trend of eating plant-based cuisine in foreign marketplaces because it's healthful and economical.

Browse the full “Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market By Form (Fruit and Vegetable), By Type of Product (Canned, Dehydrated & Dried, Frozen, and Others), By Technology (Pulsed Electric Field Processing, High-Pressure Processing, and Microwave Processing), By Processing Systems (Large-Scale Processing, Intermediate-Scale Processing, and Small-Scale Processing), By Type of Equipment (Packaging & Handling, Seasoning, Fillers, Dewatering & Washing, Slicing/Peeling/Inspection, Pre-Processing Equipment, and Others), By Operation (Semi-Automatic and Automatic), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022 - 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/fruit-vegetable-processing-market



Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is thought to have had a significant impact on the fruit and vegetable processing sector, which highlights the significance of eating in a way that is both safe and nutritious. During the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a significant threat to the preservation of food, as well as the safety and security of food.

A significant shift has occurred in consumer behavior in respect to the consumption of food, with a greater premium being placed on quality and safety. Because of these factors, manufacturers have been forced to evaluate the safety requirements of their products in order to increase the value that their products hold in the marketplace.

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global fruit & vegetable processing market is segmented on the basis of type, type of product, technology, processing systems, type of equipment, operation, and region.

Type Segment Analysis

By type, the market is divided into fruit products and vegetable products. The fruit product category is further sub-divided into fruit syrup, fruit juice powder, dried fruit, candied fruits, pasteurized mash, frozen fruit pulp, fruit cheese, pasteurized fruit, fruit jellies, jam, frozen fruit, and others.

The vegetable products category is sub-divided into a vegetable sauce, biological canned vegetables, marinated vegetables, sterilized vegetables, pasteurized vegetables, concentrated vegetable juice, vegetable juice, frozen vegetables, and others.

The vegetable products category is expected to lead the global fruit & vegetable processing market in terms of revenue contribution during the forecast period.

Type of Product Segment Analysis

By type of product, the market is divided into canned, dehydrated & dried, frozen, and others.

Because of the rising demand for canned fruits and vegetables in both developing and developed countries, particularly for fresh-cut canned products, the canned segment is anticipated to account for the majority of market share over the forecast period.

Technology Segment Analysis

By technology, the market is divided into Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) processing, High-Pressure Processing (HPP), and microwave processing.

Due to the increasing use of HPP technology for processing jams and related items in order to maintain the original fruit flavor, the HPP segment is projected to dominate in terms of revenue contribution to the market during the forecast period.

Processing Systems Segment Analysis

By processing systems, the market is divided into large-scale processing, intermediate-scale processing, and small-scale processing.

Due to its rising use by small-scale farmers for sale or personal use in domestic or local markets places, the small-scale processing segment is estimated to hold the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/fruit-vegetable-processing-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global fruit & vegetable processing market include -

Kraft Heinz Company

Syntegon Technology GmbH

DelmMonte Foods Inc.

GFA Group AG

Greencore Group plc

Conagra Brands Inc.

Olam International Limited

JBT Corporation

The Buhler Holding AG

GEA Gropu AG

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market is projected to exceed at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period.

In term of revenue, the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market was worth at around US$ 310 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 530 billion, by 2028.

By type of product, due to increased demand for canned fruits and vegetables in developing and developed countries, especially fresh-cut items, the canned sector is expected to account for the bulk of market share over the projection period.

By technology, the HPP sector is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the market during the forecast period, owing to the rising use of HPP technology for processing jams and related items in order to preserve the natural fruit flavour.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific is reported to witness the highest revenue growth rate.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Fruit & Vegetable Processing industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry?

What segments does the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/fruit-vegetable-processing-market



Regional Dominance:

Due to the expansion of the processed food & beverage sector and rising demand for fresh fruits & vegetables, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global fruit & vegetable processing market in terms of revenue, with a 33% market share. The government's preference for producing fruits and vegetables over grains in this region for agricultural development aids market growth.

The government's measures to promote technological advances in this region are critical factors in the market's growth. North America is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

January 2020: Agrana invested more than USD 4.5 million in R&D, with USD 3.2 million going toward a new fruit preparation development center in Mitry-Mory, France. The remaining funds will be used to expand the Austrian Research Center in Tulln. This will allow the company to develop new products and gain a competitive advantage over its competitors.

Agrana invested more than USD 4.5 million in R&D, with USD 3.2 million going toward a new fruit preparation development center in Mitry-Mory, France. The remaining funds will be used to expand the Austrian Research Center in Tulln. This will allow the company to develop new products and gain a competitive advantage over its competitors. August 2020: SVZ International introduced New Gold Kiwi Puree, a tropically sweet cross between a strawberry and a mango. It is used in a variety of products, including dairy, smoothies, and ice cream. This is expected to strengthen SVZ's existing product portfolio, contributing to market growth.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/fruit-vegetable-processing-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global fruit & vegetable processing market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Fruit

Vegetable

By Type of Product

Canned

Dehydrated & Dried

Frozen

Others

By Technology

Pulsed Electric Field Processing

High-Pressure Processing

Microwave Processing

By Processing Systems

Large-Scale Processing

Intermediate-Scale Processing

Small-Scale Processing

By Type of Equipment

Packaging & Handling

Seasoning

Fillers

Dewatering & Washing

Slicing/Peeling/Inspection

Pre-Processing Equipment

Others

By Operation

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/fruit-vegetable-processing-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Citrus Powder Market Report 2022-2028

Soy Protein Ingredients Market Report 2022–2028

Apple Cider Vinegar Market Report 2022–2028

Food Enzymes Market Report 2022–2028

Frozen Bakery Products Market Report 2022 – 2028

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Report 2022–2028

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

