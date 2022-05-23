More about Jones County Man Arrested for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Macon, GA (May 23, 2022) – On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, with the assistance of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI Milledgeville field office, and the GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force, executed a residential search warrant pertaining to an ongoing sexual exploitation of children investigation. The investigation began after the GBI CEACC Unit received multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The cybertips involved the possession and/or distribution of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography, which resolved to Jones County, GA.

As a result of the search warrant execution, the following man was arrested:

David Allen Dillard, age 50, of Macon, Georgia was charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography), two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography), and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Dillard was taken to the Jones County Jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.