Global AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) Market Size 2022 Business Strategies, Progression Status, Opportunities, Future Trends, Industry Leading Players Update, Market Share, Healthy CAGR with Growing Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Scope of the AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) Market Report:

Storage tanks are containers that hold liquids, compressed gases (gas tank; or in U.S.A "pressure vessel", which is not typically labeled or regulated as a storage tank) or mediums used for the short- or long-term storage of heat or cold. The term can be used for reservoirs (artificial lakes and ponds), and for manufactured containers. The usage of the word tank for reservoirs is uncommon in American English but is moderately common in British English. In other countries, the term tends to refer only to artificial containers.

Global AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) key players include CST Industries, McDermott, CIMC, Toyo Kanetsu, ISHII IRON WORKS, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 15%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Europe and Australia, both have a share over 25 percent.

In terms of product, Hazardous for Flammable Liquids is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Oil & Gas, followed by Chemical Industry.



In 2020, the global AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) market size was US$ 3150 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3420.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2027.

CST Industries

McDermott

CIMC

Toyo Kanetsu

ISHII IRON WORKS

PermianLide

Motherwell Bridge

Fox Tank

Polymaster

Highland Tank

General Industries

Pfaudler

MEKRO

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Hazardous for Flammable Liquids

Non-hazardous Content

Hazardous for Other Materials

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Water & Wastewater

Others

The AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021.

