Maryland State Police Continues Investigation Into Bus Crash On I-95 In Baltimore County

May 23, 2022

(KINGSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a bus crash in which more than two dozen people were injured Sunday in Baltimore County.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate 95 South near Kingsville, Maryland for a report of a bus that overturned. According to a preliminary report, the bus was in the right lane of the highway when the driver swerved to avoid striking another vehicle. The driver lost control of the bus, leading to it going off the road and overturning.

The bus rolled over near Bradshaw and Raphel roads. It was carrying 47 people. Twenty-seven people reported injuries at the scene. Twelve of those victims refused transport and 15 were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Baltimore County and Harford County fire and EMS crews responded to the scene to care for the patients. No fatalities were reported. Neither impaired or distracted driving were factors in the crash. No charges have been filed in this case.

The crash remains under investigation.

