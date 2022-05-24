SAM RYDER INTERVIEW TO BE BROADCAST ON STABAL TV AS IVORS WEEKS TAKES VIEWERS ‘BEHIND THE SONGS'

Sam Ryder

Music television platform Stabal TV will broadcast the Ivors Week's ‘Behind the Songs’ opening event featuring man of the moment, UK Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

The opening event , recorded on Monday 16th May, at stunning new London venue Amazing Grace, will be available to stream via the Stabal TV app on any device via iOS, Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire or Roku from Thursday 26th May. The event is free to watch by registering at watch.stabal.com.

Gathering 100m+ global streams, 18m followers on social media, singer-songwriter Sam Ryder has become a household music name on TikTok. The singer-songwriter ,impressively came second in the Eurovision Grand Final - the UK's highest place for more than two decades following years of 'nul points'.

‘Behind the Songs’ will see Sam in conversation with presenter Nada to discuss his early influences, creative process, collaborating, and how he's built such an incredible profile.

The broadcast will also feature performances from Ivors Youth Council members, Hope Winter, IMOGEN and Kizzy Crawford in celebration of the creative talent within the Ivors community.

Ivors Week celebrates songwriting and songwriters and supports The Ivors Academy Trust to create new opportunities for emerging talent.

Steve Odart, Chairman and Founder of Stabal said, “This partnership with The Ivors Academy Trust was really important to us. We started Stabal with a desire to give back; to help artists monetise and move forward with their careers. The UK music industry is founded upon the talent and creativity of world-leading composers and lyricists and it is critical that we nurture future songwriting talent and to properly reward artists for that creativity. Sam’s story is so powerful especially for up and coming artists and we are thrilled to be able to broadcast this event to the wider public .”

Stabal TV is the perfect partner for The Ivors, having successfully launched into the marketplace this year. The ultimate music television platform, Stabal TV already features hundreds of hours of original music content, across all genres, in stunning 4K UHD and promises to take the viewer into the world of your favourite artists like never before.

The benefit to unsigned and upcoming artists is also huge. Unlike streaming and social media platforms, Stabal TV offers a fair and proportionate distribution of revenue; paying out to songwriters & content creators in equal measure. Every content creator gets equally paid for every minute that their content is viewed. The platform offers content producers a unique opportunity to create quality content that gets straight to the fan.