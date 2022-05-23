Solar Generator Market Outlook 2022-2027: Industry Research Report, Growth Rate, Price Analysis, Share, Size, Forecast

Solar Generator Market

Solar Generator Market size reached US$ 467.1 Million in 2021. The market value is expected to reach US$ 882.7 Million by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest research report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Solar Generator Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the global solar generator market size reached US$ 467.1 Million in 2021. A solar generator is an energy system that is fueled by the sun. It consists of a storage system and a specialized battery system that converts the photogenic energy from sunlight into electricity. Also referred to as photovoltaic (PV) systems, the generator offers various advantages such as zero pollution generation and minimal fuel required for operation. They store energy for emergency purposes, which reduces the need for non-renewable resources such as fossil fuels. Unlike gas-powered generators, they do not emit harmful fumes and can power homes for a longer duration. Nowadays, solar generators are available in different sizes and capacities, which is increasing their demand across the globe. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 882.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Top Solar Generator Manufacturers Worldwide:

• Goal Zero

• Hollandia

• Altern

• Jaspak

• Sunvis Solar

• Biolite

• Powerenz

• SolMan

• SolaRover

• SolarLine

• Voltaic

Global Solar Generator Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing power outages due to the rising instances of natural calamities and bad weather. They are employed for the production and distribution of power around the world. The rising demand for economical, minimal cost investment and zero pollution energy storage systems are fueling the market growth. Besides this, the growing awareness regarding climate change is propelling the demand for renewable energy sources such as solar, hydro, and wind energy. As a result, governments across various countries are encouraging the use of solar generators by providing tax relaxations and incentives to investors. This, in turn, is lowering the cost of solar generators, escalating the demand for solar generators. Furthermore, manufacturers are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce convenient generators. They are also launching portable generator variants for vehicles as well as rechargeable electronic devices, which is significantly impacting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Grid Connectivity:

• Off-grid

• On-grid

Based on the grid connectivity, the market has been segmented into off-grid and on-grid. Currently, off-grid connectivity dominates the market, holding the largest market share.

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Military

On the basis of the end user, the market has been classified into residential, industrial, commercial and military. Among these, the residential sector represents the largest end user segment.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Region-wise, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

TOC for the Solar Generator Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Solar Generator Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

