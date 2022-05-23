Space Coast Credit Union Names Chad Jaenke as Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President
Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Jaenke as its new Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President.MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Jaenke as its new Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President. Jaenke brings with him an impressive 25 years of leading and mentoring international IT operations and security teams.
“I’m excited to be here,” said Jaenke. “I’m looking forward to leading this talented team in developing enhancements that benefit our operational efficiencies and ensure we’re at the forefront of security and technological capabilities.”
In his new role, Jaenke will lead various information technology divisions, which include operational systems, security, support, and development.
“Chad’s wealth of expertise makes him well-positioned for SCCU’s leadership team,” said Timothy M. Antonition, President and CEO of SCCU. “We’re confident his future-forward perspective will elevate our information technology services.”
Jaenke joins SCCU from the largest full-service credit union in Georgia, where he served as Vice President of IT Operations and Service Management. He was responsible for overseeing the technical strategy of a 40+ person operations support department, achieving multi-million dollar expense reductions; the 2021 Celent Model Bank Winner for Retail Digital Transformation and the 2021 Tekkie Award for COVID-19 Response; and above-national-average member satisfaction.
Jaenke’s prior experience includes serving at the world’s leading company in air transport communication and IT solutions, where he started as the Senior Manager of the Global Data Center and Network Operations and ascended to the role of Director of the Global Data Center and Infrastructure.
Jaenke graduated in 2007 from Metropolitan State University with a Master’s in Business Administration and in 1997 from DeVry University with a Bachelor’s in Telecommunications Management.
Space Coast Credit Union was chartered in 1951 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida. The credit union serves more than 540,000 members with assets of over $7 billion, offering affordable auto and home loans, credit cards, free checking, and savings accounts, with a service delivery network of 64 branches, nationwide ATMs, call centers, and 24/7 access online. Membership is open to all who live or work in SCCU’s service area of 34 counties located throughout Florida. More information is available at SCCU.com.
