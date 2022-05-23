Potassium Iodide Market is Globally Expected to Drive Growth of USD 1.432 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Potassium Iodide Market By Type (Industrial, Non-Industrial), Application (Film Photography, Nutrition, X-Ray Contrast Media, Food Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical,) Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The Global Potassium Iodide market is expected to grow from USD 0.809 billion in 2019 to USD 1.432 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia Pacific region has a major share in this market followed by Europe and North America, due to increasing use and demand for iodide compounds in these areas. The increasing demand from pharma industries with the growing number of iodine deficiency syndrome is powering the market of potassium iodide in North America. The increasing technology advancement in Europe region is a key driver for potassium market.

The key players of the Potassium Iodide market include, Adani Pharmaceuticals, Lofina Plc, Godo Shigen CO. LTD, Merck Millipore, Nippoh Chemicals CO. LTD, Wengfu.

A Nuclear safety website, which is jointly handles by Durham region, placed online order for more than thirty thousand Potassium iodide or KI pills after an emergency alert.

The type segment includes Industrial Grade and Non-Industrial Grade. Industrial Grade segment has the largest share than non-industrial. The application segment includes, Film photography, Nutrition, X-Ray Contract Media, Food Manufactures, Pharmaceuticals. With the speedy expansion of pharma industries and increasing awareness amongst people about wellness and health, has helped in increasing the potassium iodide market. Continuous use of potassium iodide pharma, food & beverages increases the X-ray application. Also, Nutrition deficiency plays a major role in this market, for increasing the demand of potassium iodide.

The diet including potassium iodide, fights against a lot of disease such as, hyperthyroidism or cretinism. There are very less chances of side effects from using potassium iodide post consumption, only if taken in a right amount or right use. As if it’s taken in a wrong way, it may cause some side effects like burning mouth, metallic taste in mouth and irregular heartbeat.

About the report:

The global Potassium Iodide market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements.

