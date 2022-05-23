Global Dental Consumables Market is expected to grow at a rate of 6% to reach $25 billion by 2026

Medi-Tech Insights: The growing prevalence of oral health problems and dental disorders, the rising geriatric population, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing dental tourism in developing countries, and increasing awareness regarding the importance of oral health are key factors driving the global dental consumables market.

Dental consumables are products used on patients by dental practitioners or dentists to treat and/or perform procedures associated with preventive, restorative, diagnostic, and emergency oral health issues. Dental consumables primarily comprise dental implants, crowns and bridges, dental biomaterial, orthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics.

The Advent of CAD/CAM Technology in Cosmetic Dentistry Drives the Dental Consumables Market

Dental CAD/CAM is a relatively new technology that can improve the patient experience during dental treatment. CAD/CAM dentistry uses software that makes it possible for dental professionals to perform complex restorations faster, more efficiently, and sometimes more accurately. Both dental practices and laboratories use CAD/CAM technology to construct restorations like crowns, inlays, onlays, veneers, bridges, dentures, and implant-supported restorations from high-strength ceramic.

High adoption of dental consumables in the treatment of tooth restoration, dental impairments, and problems related to gingival tissues is expected to further boost the market growth. For Instance,

In December 2021, Dentsply Sirona entered into a partnership with 3Shape, to enhance the technique of capturing dental impressions by integrating 3Shape’s software





In February 2021, Align Technology, Inc. announced the launch of the iTero Element® Plus Series, intending to expand the company’s portfolio of iTero Element scanners and imaging systems to include new solutions that serve a broader range of the dental market





Growing Opportunities in Dental Tourism Fuels the Dental Consumables Market

Along with the medical tourism industry, dental tourism has become a trending industry as many patients travel around the world to receive dental treatment. The high cost of dental care services, lack of insurance coverage, and dissatisfaction with available services in home countries have motivated people to seek affordable, speedy, and better quality dental care in foreign countries. This market has grown exponentially in the last few years, with countries such as India, Mexico, Hungary, Poland, and Turkey emerging as fast-growing dental tourism destinations.

“The rapid development of digital dentistry technologies over the past several decades has enabled clinicians to improve patient care by significantly reducing the time necessary for the restorative phase of treatment. Advancements in intra-oral scanning and computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) will further boost the market in the coming years.” - President, Dental Consumables Company, United States

Key Challenges/ Constraints: Dental Consumables Market

The high costs associated with dental procedures, limited reimbursement policies for dental implants and periodontal surgeries, and high risk and complications associated with dental bridges and orthodontic treatments are some of the key factors restricting the growth of the dental consumables market.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Dental Consumables Market

Some of the key players operating in the dental consumables market include Straumann Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Henry Schein Inc., and Young Innovations Inc., among others.

Companies Adopting Inorganic Growth Strategies to Increase their Market Share

Players operating in this market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner market share. For instance,

In February 2022, Young Innovation announced the acquisition of Medical Purchasing Solutions (MPS), which is a leading supplier of pharmaceuticals and other surgical supplies that meet the needs of the growing oral pain management, oral surgery, and dental implant markets





The dental consumables market is a growing market that is expected to gain further momentum in the coming years due to technological advancements, new product launches, increasing investments from private equity, capital ventures, and aggressive organic and inorganic growth strategies followed by the players.

