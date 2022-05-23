The Salvation Army’s Annual ‘Fly the Flag’ Program Continues to Foster Community Spirit
Members of The Salvation Army Milford Corps are currently installing close to 400 flags throughout Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon May 23-27
Flags are symbols of hope and resilience. They celebrate our patriotic spirit in these challenging times.”MILFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Salvation Army Milford Corps’ Annual ‘Fly the Flag’ program has been helping the communities of Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon foster community spirit and display their American pride for nine years. This year, the Milford Corps’ will deliver and install 400 American Flags to residents and businesses in these communities as part of the program. The flags being re-installed ahead of Memorial Day, from May 23-27 in Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon will remain up until after the Fourth of July.
Each year, the 'Fly the Flag' program helps raise critical funds for The Salvation Army, including the food pantry and holiday assistance. These services are needed now more than ever as needs continue to increase due to financial hardships caused by the pandemic and inflation. The Salvation Army has seen a significant increase in requests for rental, utility, and food assistance statewide.
The program is more than a fundraiser; it is a true labor of love for volunteers and staff from The Salvation Army’s Milford Corps. In addition to delivering and installing the flags at locations throughout town, the Corps is responsible for storing and caring for the flags when they are not in use. The flags are put up and taken down several times throughout the year, before and after: Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day – September 11, Veterans Day, and Election Day.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to support vulnerable families in need. Support for programs like this from our friends and residents help make our work possible,” said Captain Kevin Polito, the Milford Corps’ newest leader who is committed to continuing Fly the Flag’s success. “I have been amazed to see the enthusiastic support our communities have for this program, The Salvation Army, and their desire to display the flag.”
The Salvation Army’s 2022 'Fly the Flag' fundraising campaign continues to have even greater meaning for the community as more neighbors have turned to the non-profit for help as they struggle with temporary or long-term financial hardships. Additionally, The Salvation Army is proud of its longstanding commitment to supporting and serving Veterans and is currently providing support to those who have been displaced from Ukraine.
“Flags are symbols of hope and resilience,” Polito said. “They celebrate our patriotic spirit in these challenging times.”
This year, the goal is to place more than 500 flags throughout Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon and raise more than $25,000 for The Salvation Army. To support the program, the public is encouraged to purchase a flag at (give.salvationarmyma.org/flytheflag).
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America's Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyMA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.
