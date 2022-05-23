Cloud Billing Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Price and Gross Margin, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing need for strong cloud billing tools and government initiatives are boosting the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 2.56 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.7%, Market trends –Demand for cost-effective technology. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cloud Billing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Cloud billing ensures cost-efficiency as they reduce the IT infrastructure and resources, which leads to the adoption of these services. It also offers various benefits such as increased transparency in charging and billing processes, virtualized workplaces, simplified operations, flexibility to upscale, and enhanced performance.

The use of cloud billing improves the record-keeping procedure, which makes it faster to access and also provides the ability to access information from anywhere. The increasing popularity of service-oriented culture and consumer-oriented services are fueling the demand for the product. The cloud billing services enable services that focus on both functional as well as non-functional requirements. An increase in demand for centralized and convergent billing solutions and a rise in demand for billing operations are propelling the growth of the market.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Cloud Billing industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Cloud Billing Market on the basis of component, billing type, deployment type, service model, organization size, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solution

Services

Billing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Subscription

Usage-based

One-Time

Others

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Private

Public

Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

IT

Telecommunications

Education

Consumer Goods and Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

SAP, Oracle, Aria Systems, Recurly, Cerillion, ConnectWise, Salesforce, Zuora, Chargify, and AppDirect, among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

Cloud billing solutions are tools that are used to bill for cloud-based infrastructure and software. These solutions can be deployed on-premises or cloud themselves. The segment will hold a significant share of xx% in 2019.

A public cloud is a multi-tenant platform with millions of users. Large public clouds have complicated billing models. For e.g., AWS provides "on-demand instances,” which the company refers to as “pay as you go.”

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a rapid computing infrastructure, managed and provisioned, over the internet. It swiftly scales up and down with demand, allowing one to pay for only what they use.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

