No-code Development Platforms Market Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

Market Trends – Increasing demand for paperless management systems across various industries

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022

The global no-code development platforms market size was USD 12.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 68.05 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 24.2%, during the forecast period.

The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global No-code Development Platforms Market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the No-code Development Platforms Market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

Some of the major factors driving global no-code development platforms market revenue growth are increasing need for faster application deployment and the rising need to improve productivity. Increasing demand for paperless management systems across various industries is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global market going ahead. Apps developed using traditional application development methods might take years to deploy. It is not uncommon in today's fast-paced corporate world for workers to request for applications to assist them to resolve problems, only to leave or change positions even before the application is completely developed. This trend could be changed by using a no-code platform. Workers can easily implement such apps required to do their jobs due to no-code development, which enables employees to build and deploy a company management app in a much shorter span of time.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the market include Zoho Corporation, Appy Pie Inc., AppSheet, Airtable Inc., Quickbase, Inc., Kintone Corporation, Bubble Group, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Clapptron Technologies Private Limited, and Microsoft Corporation

Highlights from the Report

Platform segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand for no-code platforms among businesses to effectively deploy applications.

Web-based segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising demand for web-based apps, as web-based apps have the potential to offer several advantages to organizations.

North America is expected to account for a largest revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Increasing demand for no-code development platforms among end-users in countries in the region to quickly deploy applications is expected to fuel North America market revenue growth going ahead.

The report studies the historical data of the No-code Development Platforms Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global no-code development platforms on the basis of component, application, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Desktop & Server-based

Mobile-based

Web-based

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Construction

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Real Estate

Healthcare

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of No-code Development Platforms Market:

It elaborates on the new, promising arenas in the leading market regions.

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the No-code Development Platforms market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the No-code Development Platforms market

