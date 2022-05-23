Sexually Transmitted Diseases Diagnostics Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.4 billion by 2032 | Sexually Transmitted Diseases Diagnostics Industry Technology, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

Companies Profiled in Sexually Transmitted Diseases Diagnostics Market are Abbott laboratories, Becton Dickinson Company, BioMérieux, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Diasorin Molecular LLC, Hologic, Inc., Orasure Technologies, Inc., Roche Holding AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global health threat unmatched by anything that has occurred before, and its impact on sexually transmitted diseases testing is expected to be dire. As a result of disruptions in health care and sexually transmitted infections testing services during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports the CDC, there were fewer reports of sexually transmitted infections. In some cases, people spread infections unintentionally due to limited access to testing and diagnosis. Infection rates have returned to normal as clinics reopen.

Among the sexually transmitted diseases diagnostic testing types, the market is divided into those for chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhoea, herpes simplex virus, human papillomavirus and human immunodeficiency virus.

Growth in the sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics market is expected to be driven by a number of factors, including an increase in sexually transmitted diseases prevalence globally, patient awareness through education campaigns, and government initiatives.

The prevalence and incidents of sexually transmitted diseases have increased significantly over the past decade. In light of the increase in prevalence, many countries are focusing on expanding the reach of sexually transmitted diseases diagnosis by implementing national screening programs. Payment policies for these services are also favourable. Global sexually transmitted diseases testing is growing as a consequence of these factors.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

The sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2032 in the laboratory testing section of the location of diagnostic test category.

The CAGR for the laboratory devices segment of the devices category in sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics market is anticipated to be 7.1% through 2032.

In the United States, the sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics market is estimated to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast period.

By 2032, the sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics market in the United Kingdom is expected to be valued US$ 265.1 million, with a CAGR of 6.7% through 2032.

With a CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period, China is expected to reach a market size of US$ 442.0 million in sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics market by 2032.

By 2032, the sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics market in Japan is estimated to be worth US$ 356.4 million, growing at an annual rate of 6.3% through 2032.

With a CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period, South Korea is predicted to reach a market size of US$ 222.4 million in sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics market by 2032.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Key companies profiled in the sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics market report include Abbott laboratories, Becton Dickinson Company, BioMérieux, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Diasorin Molecular LLC, Hologic, Inc., Orasure Technologies, Inc., Roche Holding AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics demand is largely in the North American market due to the availability of FDA-approved advanced test devices and the widespread use of public healthcare plans, which facilitate healthcare awareness.

Owing to the prevalence of sexually transmitted infections in underdeveloped countries and Asia-Pacific's economic prosperity, this region should see significant growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Detailed Table of Content:

Executive Summary Global Market Outlook Summary of Statistics Key Market Characteristics & Attributes Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview Market Coverage Market Definition

Market Risks and Trends Assessment Risk Assessment COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Sexually Transmitted Diseases Diagnostics COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn) Assessment by Key Countries Assessment by Key Market Segments Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers Key Trends Impacting the Market Formulation and Product Development Trends

Market Background Sexually Transmitted Diseases Diagnostics Market, by Key Countries Sexually Transmitted Diseases Diagnostics Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn) Total Available Market Serviceable Addressable Market Serviceable Obtainable Market Market Scenario Forecast Demand in optimistic Scenario Demand in Likely Scenario Demand in Conservative Scenario Investment Feasibility Analysis Investment in Established Markets In Short Term In Long Term Investment in Emerging Markets In Short Term In Long Term Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact Top Companies Historical Growth Growth in Automation, By Country Sexually Transmitted Diseases Diagnostics Adoption Rate, By Country Market Dynamics Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment Sexually Transmitted Diseases Diagnostics Market Opportunities Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment

Key Success Factors Manufacturers’ Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity Peer Benchmarking



TOC Continued…!

