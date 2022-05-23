Global Dental Practice Management Software Market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate of 10% by 2026

Medi-Tech Insights: The growing prevalence of oral diseases and dental disorders, the rising geriatric population, increasing awareness regarding the importance of oral health, and increasing government support for the adoption of Electronic Dental Records (EDRs) are some of the key factors driving the global dental practice management software market.

Dental practice management software is a class of software solution that helps dentists and healthcare professionals to supervise their day-to-day activities/operations. Key features of the software are online appointment bookings, accounting & report generation, e-billing, insurance claiming, e-prescription facilities & dental imaging, and patient communication.

Integration of Digital Imaging with Dental Practice Management Software Drives the Market

With the introduction of digital radiography and software solutions, the trend of integrating digital imaging capabilities with dental practice management software is gaining popularity. The software when integrated with digital imaging helps dentists to create x-ray images of gums, teeth, and study patients' dental conditions using digital X-rays, and simultaneously perform treatment planning.

A Shift towards Cloud-based Dental Practice Management Software

Today’s dental practice is moving toward digital integration. The cloud-based software model is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to its flexibility, affordability, efficiency, security, scalability, user-friendly features, and automatic software updates. Also, browser-based cloud software can be used across multiple locations and platforms, including smartphones, tablets, desktops, windows, android, and apple products, among others.

“Cloud offers a flexible, scalable environment at a lower cost than on-premise deployments but still a majority of dental practice management software solutions are currently implemented on-premise due to security, control, and privacy reasons. However, the trend is shifting towards hybrid cloud-based software solutions.” - Executive Chairman, Dental Practice Management Software Company, US

Key Challenges/ Constraints: Dental Practice Management Software Market

Many dental experts have concerns about the adoption of new technology as they lack knowledge about digital solutions in the dentistry field. The price of advanced digital solutions such as scanning and milling devices has been too high and utilization levels are too uncertain to pay off for most individual practice owners. These factors are likely to hamper the dental practice management software market growth.

North America Leads the Adoption of Dental Practice Management Software Market

North America commanded the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and APAC. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increased adoption of digital solutions within dental practices, new regulatory standards, technological advancements in dental practices, and the presence of key market players in the region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Dental Practice Management Software Market

The key players operating in the dental practice management software market include Carestream Dental, Patterson Companies Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Curve Dental, and Dentimax, among others.

Companies Adopting Inorganic Growth Strategies to Increase their Market Share

Players operating in this market are adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and introducing new software products/features to garner market share. For instance,

In February 2022, Carestream Dental announced the introduction of new features in Sensi Cloud, a Carestream Dental’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to help dentists elevate their practices and provide better, more efficient patient care.





In June 2021, Planet DDS announced the launch of its internal & external referral management tools within Denticon, its flagship practice management solution which will allow dentists to seamlessly track and manage referrals within a group or with external providers.





Growing Interest of Private Equity Firms in Dental Practice Management Software Market

Citing the lucrative growth opportunities in the dental practice management software market, private equity firms are also making investments in potentially high-growth areas/companies in this space. For instance,

In April 2021, CareStack secured $22.5 million from Steadview Capital & Others. The fund raised will be used to expand operations, double its workforce and grow annual revenue by four times





Explore Detailed Research Insights on Dental Practice Management Software Market @ https://meditechinsights.com/dental-practice-management-software-market/

